Region paramedic remembered for devoted service

"I was just about bawling," Thorpe said. "I had just talked to him by texting him on my phone the day before."

Thorpe remembered Kowal as a "happy-go-lucky person" who was deeply committed to his job. The two spent hours together fishing and watching sports in Chicago, among other activities.

Todd Angerman, a fellow retired Lowell officer, said Kowal was "one of the nicest guys you would ever meet."

Once at the scene of a severe motorcycle accident, an off-duty Kowal responded to assist, arriving ahead of an ambulance, Angerman said.

"That's just how he was; he would help you out, no matter what," Angerman said. "As a police officer, if anything happened to me, I was hoping Mike Kowal was working."

Angerman said Kowal's death was exceptionally hard on him, given how closely it followed the deaths of Cpl. Keith Wood with the Cedar Lake police force and Lt. Rick Bruner with Lake County police.

Kowal's mother said he was found unresponsive in his car early Tuesday by Chicago police.

Chicago police confirmed officers, about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East 25th Street, saw a 50-year-old man suffering a medical emergency inside a vehicle.