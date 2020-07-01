Region paramedic remembered for devoted service

CHICAGO — A longtime Region paramedic died Tuesday after he was found suffering a medical emergency by police, family said.
Mike Kowal had been a paramedic with Fagen-Miller ambulance service in Highland, St. Anthony Medical Center in Crown Point, Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department, Tri-Creek EMS in Lowell and the Loyola University Medical Center's LifeStar helicopter, according to a previous Times report.
He also was employed full time with LaPorte County EMS and part time with Crown Point Fire Department and Newton County EMS.
The announcement of Kowal's death on Facebook evoked messages of solace from many, including the Cedar Lake Police Department, which said it was sending "our condolences to the family and friends of Mike Kowal. ... Mike touched many lives."
Kowal's mother, Linda Samples Kowal, described him in a Facebook post as a dedicated worker, whose accomplishments also included working for Chicago news media.
"His love of taking pictures took him to this job, which he loved. He was always living on the edge," she said.
Kowal was also a photographer. His work was published in Time, Newsweek and People magazines and on "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours," The Times reported.
His death devastated Frank Thorpe, a Lowell Police Department retiree who met Kowal when he was hired as a paramedic, and eventually formed a deep friendship with him.
"I was just about bawling," Thorpe said. "I had just talked to him by texting him on my phone the day before."
Thorpe remembered Kowal as a "happy-go-lucky person" who was deeply committed to his job. The two spent hours together fishing and watching sports in Chicago, among other activities.
Todd Angerman, a fellow retired Lowell officer, said Kowal was "one of the nicest guys you would ever meet."
Once at the scene of a severe motorcycle accident, an off-duty Kowal responded to assist, arriving ahead of an ambulance, Angerman said.
"That's just how he was; he would help you out, no matter what," Angerman said. "As a police officer, if anything happened to me, I was hoping Mike Kowal was working."
Angerman said Kowal's death was exceptionally hard on him, given how closely it followed the deaths of Cpl. Keith Wood with the Cedar Lake police force and Lt. Rick Bruner with Lake County police.
Kowal's mother said he was found unresponsive in his car early Tuesday by Chicago police.
Chicago police confirmed officers, about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East 25th Street, saw a 50-year-old man suffering a medical emergency inside a vehicle.
Officers called an ambulance and performed CPR until EMS arrived, police said.
The man was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 4:15 a.m., police said.
Kowal's mother said he suffered from health problems.
In 2002, Kowal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to a previous Times report.
Just as Kowal provided care to thousands across the Region, people familiar with his condition aided him during a time of need.
Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point chose Kowal as a "Christmas family" to help. A special fund for his treatment was opened at Centier Bank. And his friends in LaPorte held a benefit to raise money for his medical costs.
"I've learned to appreciate who you have around you. It's a good thing. It's made me learn about myself and others. It makes you more of a caring person," Kowal previously told The Times.
