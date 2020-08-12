You are the owner of this article.
Region power outages remain in the thousands as restoration efforts continue
Region power outages remain in the thousands as restoration efforts continue

Storm Damage

The top of a tree was snapped off on Lewis Street near Harrison Avenue in Hammond during a Monday storm.

 John Luke, The Times

Thousands in the Region were still without power Wednesday morning as NIPSCO crews continued to restore service to following a storm that swept through Chicagoland Monday evening.

More than 17,000 Northwest Indiana NIPSCO customers were without power in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Jasper counties, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the company's website showed.

Communities with the most reported outages included Gary, Hammond, Dyer, Portage and Valparaiso.

Others that were affected included Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, Hebron, Hobart, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City and Schererville.

"Based on current information, we expect nearly all customers to be restored by Friday evening, with some extending into Saturday," the company said in a statement.

About 80% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 20,000 were without power early Wednesday, the company reported.

That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.

An additional 300 line workers were assisting NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Wednesday, the company said.

Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that most customers had their power returned Wednesday morning.

Only about 14 customers were still without service, seven of whom were in the Porter County area, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.

Crews will work into the evening to restore service to all customers. Repairs may last into Saturday, the company said in a Facebook statement.

For the most up-to-date information on NIPSCO outages, visit www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.

