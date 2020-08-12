Region power outages remain in the thousands as restoration efforts continue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands in the Region were still without power Wednesday morning as NIPSCO crews continued to restore service to following a storm that swept through Chicagoland Monday evening.

More than 17,000 Northwest Indiana NIPSCO customers were without power in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Jasper counties, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the company's website showed.

Communities with the most reported outages included Gary, Hammond, Dyer, Portage and Valparaiso.

Others that were affected included Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, Hebron, Hobart, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City and Schererville.

"Based on current information, we expect nearly all customers to be restored by Friday evening, with some extending into Saturday," the company said in a statement.

About 80% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 20,000 were without power early Wednesday, the company reported.

That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.

An additional 300 line workers were assisting NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Wednesday, the company said.