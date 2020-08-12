Region power outages remain in the thousands as restoration efforts continue

Thousands in the Region were still without power Wednesday morning as NIPSCO crews continued to restore service to following a storm that swept through Chicagoland Monday evening.
More than 17,000 Northwest Indiana NIPSCO customers were without power in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Jasper counties, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the company's website showed.
Communities with the most reported outages included Gary, Hammond, Dyer, Portage and Valparaiso.
Others that were affected included Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, Hebron, Hobart, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City and Schererville.
"Based on current information, we expect nearly all customers to be restored by Friday evening, with some extending into Saturday," the company said in a statement.
About 80% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 20,000 were without power early Wednesday, the company reported.
That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.
An additional 300 line workers were assisting NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Wednesday, the company said.
WATCH NOW: Remnants of 'tornado-like' storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region
Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that most customers had their power returned Wednesday morning.
Only about 14 customers were still without service, seven of whom were in the Porter County area, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.
Crews will work into the evening to restore service to all customers. Repairs may last into Saturday, the company said in a Facebook statement.
For the most up-to-date information on NIPSCO outages, visit www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday Storm Damage
Tuesday Storm Damage
Thousands still without power in Region after heavy storms; weather advisories in effect
Gallery
Tree downed on a car in Hammond
Tree down in Griffith
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
081020-nws-weather_7
081020-nws-weather_4
081020-nws-weather_5
081020-nws-weather_8
081020-nws-weather_2
081020-nws-weather_9
081020-nws-weather_1
081020-nws-weather_6
081020-nws-weather_3
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
UPDATE: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Region as 'dangerous' storm with 80 mph winds moves in
Peach Tree Central on Central Avenue
Car struck by electric wires in Hammond
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!