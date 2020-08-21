Region reports 136 new coronavirus cases; 1 more death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the third day in a row, another COVID-19 death has been reported in Lake County, according to state health data.

Lake County, alone, saw 83 new cases added to the county's tally of positive coronavirus cases, while Porter County saw 22 more, and LaPorte added 25 new cases. Jasper and Newton counties each reported three more COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 13 new deaths statewide on Friday, bringing Indiana's total to 2,992 deaths. Statewide, 1,050 new cases were reported, bringing the state total to 84,317.

Northwest Indiana's latest death totals included 289 in Lake County, up one from the day before, and 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 8 and Thursday.

ISDH listed another 216 deaths as probable, up four from the day before. A probable death means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause.

Lake County now has a total of 8,438 positive cases. Porter County has 1,537, and LaPorte County has 1,067 cases.

Jasper has a reported total of 286 cases, and Newton County has 126, according to state data.