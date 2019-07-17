Region resident publishes novel, begins book tour

While Jeremy McShurley was wrapping up his final year of graduate school at Tiffin University, the deadline for his senior capstone project was looming.
Prior to starting the online communications master’s program, he spent time tweaking his novel, which was then called “Encyclopedia of Vices,” without a concrete deadline in mind.
“I had been in the planning stages for a while, and it just turned out to graduate I needed a final project,” he said. “So I was like, ‘Well, what better way to make sure I a) graduate, and b) finish this novel?’”
So McShurley, who lives in Merrillville, began to hone the novel. Some of it changed, like the title, which is now “The Virtue of Vices.” But other aspects didn’t.
When first writing the book, McShurley recalled wanting it to appear in alphabetical order, rather than feature traditional chapters. The structure, of lack thereof, he said, gives readers the opportunity to experience the book however they want.
“I wanted people to feel that there was this freedom that they had with the book,” he said.
“I wanted to just let the audience know that I designed it for you to enjoy in your own way.”
After finishing the project, McShurley opted to self-publish the work through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing under his company, Younker and Wuzzle Publishing.
Now, he’s set to go on a book tour which starts in East Central Indiana and ends in the Region.
The Hoosier Heartland Tour began in Muncie, Indiana, at White Rabbit Used Books from 2-4 p.m. July 15. The tour will make stops in Anderson, Lebanon and Lafayette before circling back to Green Door in Hobart from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The novel, which can be read from start to finish, is set in White River City, which is supposed to feel like Any Town, USA, he said. The book, he said, focuses on a wide array of characters and their various vices.
"Some of the characters have to sort of overcome their vices, to realize that underneath there's something transformative — that they can become a better person. That they don't always have to, be that vice (and) that ... by understanding your vices, you can find the virtue that's underneath,” said McShurley, a 2008 Ball State University graduate.
Ultimately, McShurley said he wants his journey as a self-published author to inspire other indie artists.
“I'm hoping that I can ... set an example for other independent artists out there that there are alternatives between your manuscript sitting on your hard drive and being the next Stephen King,” McShurley said.
“Virtue of Vices” is available in e-book and paperback editions. For more information, visit tenchimedia.com/thevirtueofvices.