Region residents slide into a Valentine's Day tradition at White Castle

Rebecca Waugaman, his wife of 46 years, added: "It's the one time of year you can get this."

This year, due to the pandemic, participating White Castle restaurants throughout the chain went with the car hop service reminiscent of the old-fashioned drive-ins, said Nicole Clark, general manager at the Merrillville based White Castle.

The special Valentine's Day event started at one of the locations in Minnesota 30 years ago.

"It's become a tradition. We get so many regulars who come by every year," Clark said.

It was the first time trying out the Valentine's Day White Castle event for Michelle Salas and her children, Melia, 14, and Emilio, 5, of Crown Point.

"I wanted to do this with my kids," Salas said.

Jim and Heather Murphy, of Crown Point, have been participating in the Valentine's Day event for several years, but this year brought daughter, Taryn, 8, and her friend, Elise, 9.

"It beats the standard flowers and candy. It sounds kind of cheesy, but we like doing it," Jim Murphy said.

Clark said the Valentine's Day event had sort of a slow start, but at 4 p.m. "was hitting its stride."