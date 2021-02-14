Region residents slide into a Valentine's Day tradition at White Castle

MERRILLVILLE — Love wasn't the only thing in the air on Valentine's Day at the White Castle on U.S. 30.
The smell of freshly made french fries and sliders (the small burgers White Castle serves) wafted through the outdoors as couples and families drove up, parked and were served their dinners by socially distanced carhop service.
Kristy Hudi, of Lowell, who had reserved a 4:30 p.m. time slot, arrived with her husband, Paul Hohos, and sister-in-law, Rebecca Waugaman and brother-in-law, Butch Waugaman.
The two couples are longtime White Castle fans who have also taken part for a number of years in White Castle's annual Valentine's Day event.
"If we eat out, which we don't very often, we eat at White Castle," Hudi said.
Hudi and Rebecca Waugaman sported special T-shirts Hudi had made with the inscription: "All you need is love and White Castle."
Pre-pandemic, customers, like the two couples, were able to dine inside White Castle on Valentine's Day, when the fast-food hamburger chain would transform their rooms into a fine dining establishment complete with hostess seating, table side service and festive decor including table clothes, flowers and music.
"Most of the time it's like serve yourself," Butch Waugaman said.
Rebecca Waugaman, his wife of 46 years, added: "It's the one time of year you can get this."
This year, due to the pandemic, participating White Castle restaurants throughout the chain went with the car hop service reminiscent of the old-fashioned drive-ins, said Nicole Clark, general manager at the Merrillville based White Castle.
The special Valentine's Day event started at one of the locations in Minnesota 30 years ago.
"It's become a tradition. We get so many regulars who come by every year," Clark said.
It was the first time trying out the Valentine's Day White Castle event for Michelle Salas and her children, Melia, 14, and Emilio, 5, of Crown Point.
"I wanted to do this with my kids," Salas said.
Jim and Heather Murphy, of Crown Point, have been participating in the Valentine's Day event for several years, but this year brought daughter, Taryn, 8, and her friend, Elise, 9.
"It beats the standard flowers and candy. It sounds kind of cheesy, but we like doing it," Jim Murphy said.
Clark said the Valentine's Day event had sort of a slow start, but at 4 p.m. "was hitting its stride."
The restaurant received some 33 reservations or close to 100 customers for the Valentine's Day event when accounting for three to four people inside each vehicle, Clark said.
Rikki Canter, assistant general manager, said when customers pulled up at their assigned time, carhops would greet them and hand them the special Slider Lover's Point menus.
Customers, once served, were instructed to put their hazard lights on if they needed additional food items or refills on their drinks.
Canter and other car hops were provided special jackets and face masks with the inscription: Read My Lips: I love Sliders.
Drive-thru service also was offered on Valentine's Day as it has been since the pandemic.
Inside dining has been closed since last March, Canter said.