The Region pauses to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice with a variety of Memorial Day parades, services and ceremonies.
The first observance is Friday in Valparaiso.
FRIDAY
VALPARAISO — The city of Valparaiso, the Valparaiso Parks Department and Valparaiso Parks Foundation hold a Memorial Day observance at 8 a.m. at the Service Memorial at Foundation Meadows. The ceremony includes posting the colors, speeches and the recitation of the community member names on the Duty and Sacrifice Monument.
SUNDAY
LANSING — The Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard salutes deceased veterans at a ceremony at 2 p.m. at Lansing Veteran’s Memorial at Lansing Municipal Airport, Burnham Avenue and Glenwood-Lansing Road. It includes placing of wreaths, an invocation, rifle salute and taps. Attendees are encouraged to bring their deceased veterans’ casket flags so they can be recognized at the service.
MERRILLVILLE — A Veterans Memorial Service is at 1 p.m. at Calumet Park Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 2305 W. 73rd Ave. It is sponsored by American Legion 1st District.
MONDAY
CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point and the American Legion host a Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m. It leaves from the municipal parking lot on Joliet Street and proceeds to Main Street, ending at the Maplewood Cemetery for a ceremony at 11 a.m. honoring all those who have sacrificed for freedom.
CROWN POINT — Hosted by Memory Lane Funeral Home and Memorial Park, a service honoring veterans is at 10 a.m. at Memory Lane Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6305 W Lincoln Hwy.
EAST CHICAGO —Mayor Anthony and the Port Authority conduct a Blessing of the Waters Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the East Chicago Marina. Breakfast follows.
GARY — The Gary Patriotic Memorial Association hosts its 99th annual Annual Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. At the American Legion Post 270, 1113 Taft St., Gary. The program will include the presentation of colors, speakers, taps and placing of the wreath. Refreshments will be served.
GRIFFITH — The annual Memorial Day program begins at 10 a.m. in Central Park, at the intersection of Broad and Oak streets.
HAMMOND — American Legion Post 232 will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Hessville Park, 173rd Street and Kennedy Avenue.
HAMMOND — Gary Diocesan Cemeteries will host a Memorial Day Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Bishop Donald J. Hying at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, 1547 167th St.
HAMMOND — Hammond’s annual Memorial Day Parade line up begins at 10 a.m. at Gostlin Avenue and Calumet Avenue. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Parade participants will travel west on Gostlin Street to Hohman Avenue, then north on Hohman to 139th Street. It turns east on 139th Street to Johnson Street to St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson St.
HIGHLAND — The community will honor veterans from every branch of the military during a special Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Gazebo at Main Square Park.
HOBART — Hobart's Memorial Day service is at 11 a.m. at the Doughboy Monument at Seventh and Main streets.
LEROY — Recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom at the annual Memorial Day service at 2:30 p.m. at Stoney Run County Park, 9230 E. 142nd Ave. The program is presented by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee and hosted by the Lake County Parks.
MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Fire Department sponsors a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. It leaves from Merrillville Fire Department Station 71, 18 W 73rd Ave, and travels to Merrillville's Veterans Memorial on 73rd Avenue east of Virginia Street.
MUNSTER — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Munster Post 2697 will conduct a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Veterans Memorial, 9710 Calumet Ave. American Legion Post 16 joins the Munster High School Band and Beginning Men’s Choir to present a special remembrance for veterans and active military personnel.
PORTAGE — The Portage American Legion Post 260 conducts its annual Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Day Services at noon. The parade begins at the Old Portage Mall, heading west on Central Avenue to Calvary Cemetery for a short service.
PORTAGE — The Memorial Day Trail Run X-treme 12K is at Portage's Imagination Glen Park, Outback Trail. The 12K starts at 8 a.m. Awards will be presented for each age group. Post-race Memorial Day Cookout will follow. All proceeds benefit Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Outback Trail.
PORTER — The Porter Park Department hosts a Memorial Day Program at 1 p.m. Hawthorne Park to honor fallen servicemen and women. The service is in front of the Community Center at Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive. Attendees should park near the playground or to the east of the community center.
SCHERERVILLE — Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens is hosting Freedom 5k Fun Run & Walk Mat 26 starting at 8 a.m. All age groups are welcome. Donations will be collected for the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association. Arrival begins at 7:15 a.m., with runners starting at 8 a.m. and walkers at 8:15 a.m.
ST. JOHN — VFW Post 717 will conduct a Memorial Day service at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Civic Park, located behind St. John Town Hall. St. Michael’s Church, 1 W Wilhelm St., will host Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m.
VALPARAISO — The 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment from the American Civil War hosts a Memorial Day program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Re-enactors from Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area will portray men of the 9th Indiana and interact with the public on the front lawn of the PoCo Muse in a makeshift recruitment camp. This event is free and open to the public. The PoCo Muse will also be open to visitors on Memorial Day during this time.
WHITING — The traditional Memorial Day parade begins at 10:50 a.m. with a march from American Legion Post 80, 2003 Indianapolis Blvd, to the Whiting Veterans Memorial two blocks away. The public is welcome to join in for coffee and donuts starting at 9:30 a.m. before the march. The city of Whiting will host a program at 11 a.m.