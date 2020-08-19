Region school corporations, business granted funds to replace diesel transportation with clean energy

Four Region school corporations and a Gary business will take a large step toward diesel-free transportation as a result of funds from a Volkswagen Corporation legal settlement.
On Wednesday more than $5.3 million was given to South Shore Clean Cities members and partners, South Shore Clean Cities announced.
The funds were allotted to projects that aim to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicles and equipment that run on diesel by replacing diesel-powered vehicles with cleaner energy alternatives.
A total of $40.9 million was allocated to Indiana from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund, which was created from a legal settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Volkswagen Corporation for its violation of the federal Clean Air Act.
The grant funds were distributed among multiple agencies statewide. South Shore Clean Cities wrote applications on behalf of its members and partners and made up 16 of the 17 approved projects.
“Our stakeholders continue to embrace innovative sustainable transportation methodologies with these transformative projects,” said Carl Lisek, South Shore Clean Cities executive director. “We encourage others throughout the state to look to them as the leaders they are and to follow their examples.”
Local South Shore Cities members and partners awarded grants are the Crown Point Community School Corp., Lake Central School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools, School City of Hammond and Ozinga in Gary.
Other groups in the state include agencies in South Bend, Muncie, Mishawaka, Bloomington, Jeffersonville, Indianapolis, New Albany and Nappanee.
The projects all involve transportation modes, with 120 vehicles in total including refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, municipal snow plows and dump trucks. In addition, some agencies will receive a concrete mixing truck that runs on a range of energy sources, such as compressed natural gas, liquid propane gas, clean diesel and electric.
In October 2017, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order giving instructions on the distribution of the $40.9 million allocated to the state. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management was named as the beneficiary and administrative agency for the trust fund, according to the executive order.
Last year, South Shore Clean Cities wrote more than 40 grant applications, for which 62% of the money was awarded. This amounted to more than $6.1 million for projects which helped fund a total of 101 clean energy vehicles, the organization said.
This resulted in the Gary Public Transportation Corporation receiving funding for four electric transit buses last year and Chesterton-based Roll & Hold Warehousing being able to buy an electric-powered rail car mover, the first of its kind in Indiana. Carmel Clay Schools was also able to purchase state’s first electric school bus from the 2019 grant awards.
“By assisting with grant writing and project management, South Shore Clean Cities works to address economic challenges while reducing harmful emissions,” Lisek said. “These projects help to lessen the burden on taxpayers and private fleets by maximizing the use of grant opportunities to fund sustainable transportation projects. We’re proud of the work of our members and partners in supporting sustainable transportation across Indiana and look forward to continued success in the future.”
