Region school corporations, business granted funds to replace diesel transportation with clean energy

Four Region school corporations and a Gary business will take a large step toward diesel-free transportation as a result of funds from a Volkswagen Corporation legal settlement.

On Wednesday more than $5.3 million was given to South Shore Clean Cities members and partners, South Shore Clean Cities announced.

The funds were allotted to projects that aim to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicles and equipment that run on diesel by replacing diesel-powered vehicles with cleaner energy alternatives.

A total of $40.9 million was allocated to Indiana from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund, which was created from a legal settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Volkswagen Corporation for its violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

The grant funds were distributed among multiple agencies statewide. South Shore Clean Cities wrote applications on behalf of its members and partners and made up 16 of the 17 approved projects.

“Our stakeholders continue to embrace innovative sustainable transportation methodologies with these transformative projects,” said Carl Lisek, South Shore Clean Cities executive director. “We encourage others throughout the state to look to them as the leaders they are and to follow their examples.”