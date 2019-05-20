Two Porter County Conference members are denouncing “all inappropriate conduct” at sporting events in the wake of allegations that a high school baseball coach was subjected to racist taunts by fans at a Friday tournament game.
In a joint statement released Monday, superintendents for the Porter Township School Corporation, based in Porter County, and the South Central Community School Corporation, based in LaPorte County, said both schools "stand together against racism."
“When allegations of inappropriate conduct from fans, players and coaches are made, both schools take them seriously and begin to investigate,” Porter Township Superintendent Stacey Schmidt and South Central Superintendent Theodore Stevens wrote in the statement.
“Both schools strongly condemn all inappropriate comments made during athletic events and want to reiterate to our respective communities that this type of language and behavior has no place at our events at any time or at any location.”
The joint statement follows allegations by Boone Grove High School assistant baseball coach Diante Kincaid.
Kincaid told The Times Friday that South Central High School fans made offensive comments toward him and his players throughout the Porter County Conference Tournament title game. According to Kincaid, who is black, a South Central fan told him to “go back to Africa,” while one fan made a clicking noise.
During the the game, an umpire approached South Central fans and repeatedly told them to “knock it off” and then spoke briefly with Kincaid.
Boone Grove head coach Jake Gholston was informed of Kincaid's allegation and relayed the information to Boone Grove athletic director Marcus Banning.
Two South Central fans sitting on the first base side disputed Kincaid’s allegations, saying it was the Boone Grove coach who made inappropriate comments toward South Central fans, not the other way around.
According to Washington Township resident Joe Young, 43, Kincaid became angry with some fans when they cheered a play at third base where a South Central player accidentally stepped on a Boone Grove baserunner. Thinking the fans were applauding a dirty play, Kincaid yelled an expletive at the South Central section, Young said.
Young went on to say the home plate umpire warned Kincaid about exchanging comments with fans. He did not recall the umpire warning South Central fans.
Marcus Walker, 23, a basketball coach at South Central, backed Young’s account, saying that he didn’t hear any racial taunts from others in the school’s cheering section.
“Not one time, that didn’t come out of anybody’s mouth,” said Walker, who is black. “Me being the same color as him, I would feel like a real idiot saying something like that.”
Speaking with The Times on Friday, South Central High School Principal Benjamin Anderson denied fans made racist comments. The next day, Anderson released a written statement saying “there had not been any substantiation" of Kincaid’s allegations but that both schools “are working together to gather the facts surrounding these events.”
According to Kincaid, the title game was not the first time he has received racist comments from South Central fans. He also claims they called him “blackie” during the teams’ first meeting this season on April 29 at South Central.
The joint statement released Monday did not reveal any findings of the investigation to date.
The joint statement also noted allegations of racist behavior had overshadowed “great student athletes from both schools.”
Reached for additional comment Monday, Stevens said the districts had issued a combined statement to avoid “he said, she said” scenarios during the investigation. He declined to elaborate on the status of the inquiry.