Region schools close, cancel activities amid protest concerns

Multiple schools in the Region are closing or delaying events after protests Sunday shut down area businesses in response to the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus will be closed Monday, according to a university social media post.

The university is advising students, faculty, staff and the public to monitor its social media channels for updates.

The School City of Hammond has postponed all previously scheduled Monday meal service, item retrieval and elementary school parades "due to concerns over safety for staff, students and community members," according to school city social media.

The Hammond district may resume meal pick up on Tuesday, according to its SCH Department of Food & Nutrition Facebook page. District leaders are monitoring developments and will provide updates as available.

The Gary Community School Corp. has canceled Monday laptop distribution for summer school students "in light of the current climate and concerns about potential rioting," according to district social media.

The school corporation will reschedule its Monday laptop pick up. Meal distribution will occur on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.