Region schools ease back into the classroom

ST. JOHN — The first day of school can be nerve-wracking, and COVID-19 only has heightened that feeling.

After a summer of preparation, St. John the Evangelist School's opening of the school year went well Tuesday, Principal Michelle Kwasny said.

“Things went very well, very smoothly. I was a bit apprehensive, but we did a lot of professional development with staff,” said Kwasny, who has been leading the school for the past two years.

Kwasny said 15% of the students have opted for e-learning; the school has an enrollment of a little over 300 students.

“We spent the summer planning,” Kwasny said, “but until things roll, you never know about the implementation. I’m very happy. We’re trying every measure to provide a safe learning environment.”

Parents are being asked to ensure their children are well enough to attend school. When students arrive, a staff member checks each child’s temperature with an infrared sensor tablet. Someone from staff then takes students to their classroom, to avoid congregating. Currently, parents and visitors may not enter the school.