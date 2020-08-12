Region schools ease back into the classroom

ST. JOHN — The first day of school can be nerve-wracking, and COVID-19 only has heightened that feeling.
After a summer of preparation, St. John the Evangelist School's opening of the school year went well Tuesday, Principal Michelle Kwasny said.
“Things went very well, very smoothly. I was a bit apprehensive, but we did a lot of professional development with staff,” said Kwasny, who has been leading the school for the past two years.
Kwasny said 15% of the students have opted for e-learning; the school has an enrollment of a little over 300 students.
“We spent the summer planning,” Kwasny said, “but until things roll, you never know about the implementation. I’m very happy. We’re trying every measure to provide a safe learning environment.”
Parents are being asked to ensure their children are well enough to attend school. When students arrive, a staff member checks each child’s temperature with an infrared sensor tablet. Someone from staff then takes students to their classroom, to avoid congregating. Currently, parents and visitors may not enter the school.
Around the school building are markings for social distancing. To minimize student movement through hallways, teachers are going to classrooms. Middle school lockers are not used, as students keep books and backpacks in class. Every classroom has a seating chart.
The school office now has Plexiglas barriers. Water fountains have been replaced with touchless water bottle filling stations.
As usual, the school year started at 8 a.m. with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and announcements. Kwasny gave a basic overview of new school guidelines, but otherwise, she said, it was business as usual.
“I told them that things are going to look different, but we’re off to a great start to the year,” she said.
The school community spent the summer preparing for this fall, Kwasny said. That included staff training and surveys of parents to determine their wishes and comfort levels.
The principal stressed that the school is keeping current with any changing guidelines from the governor, county health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The staff has really been great with everything,” Kwasny said. “They seem to be confident, and all are very happy to be back. They have not seen the kids since March.”
Other districts in Northwest Indiana, including the School Town of Munster and Valparaiso Community Schools, reopened for in-person learning Wednesday. Both districts, following 2020-21 reentry plans, offered remote learning alternatives for families who preferred not to return in person.
Districts planning to reopen Wednesday with entirely virtual learning got off to a rocky start after thousands of Northwest Indiana residents were still without power following Monday afternoon's powerful derecho storm.
The Gary Community School Corp. pushed back its first day of virtual learning to Aug. 17 to allow service providers time to address internet outages the prevented students districtwide from logging in on their school-provided Chromebooks.
Portage Township Schools, which completed its first day of remote learning Wednesday, worked with city leaders to provide wireless internet access at Portage's Woodland Park. The district also offers sidewalk-to-sidewalk wireless access at each of its 11 schools.
Teachers in the Portage district conducted virtual learning lessons from their classrooms, and the district's transportation and food service departments partnered up Wednesday for Portage Township Schools' first day of mobile meal delivery.
For families choosing e-learning at St. John the Evangelist, elementary grade teachers are videotaping lessons and posting them and assignments online. Middle schoolers in grades six through eight can log in and watch their class live as it’s happening and participate.
Jackie Tuley, a school mom who assists SJE with social media and marketing, has watched the planning process.
That planning includes outdoor recess, Tuley said, as students should keep a “Frankenstein’s arm” length between classmates.
“I actually feel better now that we’ve started,” said Tuley, who has three sons enrolled. “I’m happy (students) are going to be able to expand communication with other students and staff.”
Times staff writer Carley Lanich contributed to this story.
How do NWI school reentry plans compare?
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!