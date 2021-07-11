Region schools to receive millions in most recent federal relief money

While ESSER III is similar to its predecessor ESSER II, there are three main differences, the DOE website says.

One distinction is that 20% of ESSER III dollars must be used to address learning loss. This is to be done through evidence-based intervention such as after-school programming. The DOE website says this programming should address not only students’ academic health, but also their social-emotional well-being.

For Hanover Community School Corp., that 20% will pay for an Edmentum software called Exact Path. Assistant Superintendent Debbie Snedden said the program takes assessment data for each student and maps out a learning path for them.

Teachers will have access to the data Exact Path generates, so they will be able to see if a student or even the whole class needs, for example, to redo fractions or a particular section of phonics, Snedden said.

With ESSER III, districts will also be required to make a plan to return to in-person learning publicly available.