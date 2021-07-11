Region schools to receive millions in most recent federal relief money

Water bottle filling stations, new boilers and a behaviorist. These are just some of the facility improvements and social-emotional resources that Region school districts will be purchasing with their latest relief money from the federal government.
This third stimulus, called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER III, was authorized as part of the American Rescue Plan that passed in March 2021, and applications from public school districts and charter schools closed at the end of June. Districts have been mapping out, revising and getting approval for how to spend the money, which for some totals tens of millions.
ESSER III is focused on learning loss, reopening schools, tending to students' academic and social-emotional health and addressing subgroups of students who were disproportionately affected, as outlined on the Indiana Department of Education website.
For the previous wave of money, ESSER II, there were four key priorities: accelerate learning, support educators, sustainable innovation — such as continuing virtual learning or creating a hybrid schedule — and update technology and infrastructure.
ESSER funds can be used to reimburse approved spending dating back to March 13, 2020, according to IDOE. Money from ESSER II must be spent by September 2023 and from ESSER III by September 2024.
While ESSER III is similar to its predecessor ESSER II, there are three main differences, the DOE website says.
One distinction is that 20% of ESSER III dollars must be used to address learning loss. This is to be done through evidence-based intervention such as after-school programming. The DOE website says this programming should address not only students’ academic health, but also their social-emotional well-being.
For Hanover Community School Corp., that 20% will pay for an Edmentum software called Exact Path. Assistant Superintendent Debbie Snedden said the program takes assessment data for each student and maps out a learning path for them.
Teachers will have access to the data Exact Path generates, so they will be able to see if a student or even the whole class needs, for example, to redo fractions or a particular section of phonics, Snedden said.
With ESSER III, districts will also be required to make a plan to return to in-person learning publicly available.
In late April, the U.S. Department of Education released specific requirements for the return-to-learn plans. They must include specific information on maintaining the health and safety of students and staff and how it will ensure continuity of services for academic and social-emotional needs.
The plan should also have specifics on how it will meet guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the IDOE website says. Plans must be updated no less than every six months until the end of September 2023 and include public input for revisions.
IDOE is awaiting more guidance, the website says, but there must be a “maintenance of equity” with the use of ESSER III funds, meaning the highest-poverty schools can’t be disproportionately underfunded or understaffed.
Funds from both ESSER II and III have similar "allowable uses," the IDOE website says. Some of those include implementing summer learning, purchasing cleaning supplies, doing projects to improve indoor air quality, facility repairs and providing mental health support.
A sizable portion of the money Hanover receives will be used for professional development, but Snedden said some of it is being used to help pay for a behaviorist to work with the teachers and aides.
The behaviorist was contracted for the 2020-2021 school year and will be back in the fall, Snedden said. While he was a great resource for teachers and counselors, he also helped recess aides work with students who were struggling with relationships and socialization, she said.
Hanover doesn’t have the ESSER II or III money allocated for any big construction projects, but some of it will be used to reimburse the cost of putting water bottle filling stations in each building. The drinking fountains needed to be turned off because of concerns with COVID-19, and parents generously brought in flats of water bottles, Snedden said, but stations to refill reusable water bottles were a more sustainable option.
Gary Community School Corp. — which will receive $71 million for all three rounds of funding, according to GCSC and data on the IDOE website — plans to use money for facility improvements.
Some projects that GCSC originally had slated for its School Improvement Fund were reallocated to use ESSER funds, according to the most recent version of the SIF Plan.
Upgrades like replacing the boilers at Gary Middle School, Gary Area Career Center and Bethune Early Childhood Development Center will now be paid for using ESSER dollars. The relief money is also planned to cover the tennis court renovation at West Side Leadership Academy and ADA upgrades to the bathrooms at the middle school.
Because the funding for those and other projects was reallocated, additional projects were added to the SIF budget, such as a turf football field at West Side and power washing all of the buildings.
A more detailed plan for how GCSC plans to use all of its ESSER money is expected after the September Distressed Unit Appeals Board meeting, the district said.
Here’s a breakdown of how much money different districts in the Region could see from the ESSER funds, according to documents from the IDOE website.
- Gary Community School Corp - $20,845,349.87
- School City of Hammond - $18,104,221.59
- School City of East Chicago - $12,257,443.59
- Michigan City Area Schools - $9,469,627.76
- Gary Lighthouse Charter School - $6,774,175.84
- Merrillville Community School Corp - $5,825,588.44
- Portage Township Schools - $5,039,577.36
- 21st Century Charter School of Gary - $4,141,759.15
- Lake Ridge New Tech Schools - $3,985,924.53
- LaPorte Community School Corp - $3,915,359.86
- Lake Central School Corporation - $2,591,578.27
- School City of Hobart - $2,419,798.58
- East Chicago Lighthouse Charter- $2,025,222.74
- River Forest Community School Corp - $2,023,055.26
- Valparaiso Community Schools - $1,982,755.00
- Crown Point Community School Corp - $1,725,277.27
- Duneland School Corporation - $1,692,891.52
- East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy - $1,586,704.83
- Griffith Public Schools - $1,555,604.45
- Lake Station Community Schools - $1,534,328.30
- New Prairie United School Corp - $1,375,682.49
- School Town of Highland - $1,127,612.96
- Tri-Creek School Corporation - $1,047,664.05
- Hammond Academy of Science & Tech - $1,003,162.80
- School Town of Munster - $880,857.88
- School City of Whiting - $694,286.13
- East Porter County School Corp - $632,994.22
- Hanover Community School Corp - $475,069.42
- MSD of New Durham Township - $377,055.23
- Porter Township School Corp - $338,578.30
- Union Township School Corp - $317,969.19
- South Central Community School Corp - $233,010.94
- Tri-Township Cons School Corp - $181,930.08
- Gary Community School Corp - $46,815,694.70
- School City of Hammond - $40,659,509.96
- School City of East Chicago - $27,528,477.11
- Michigan City Area Schools - $21,267,438.76
- Gary Lighthouse Charter School - $15,213,836.66
- Merrillville Community School Corp - $13,083,444.09
- Portage Township Schools - $11,318,174.88
- 21st Century Charter School of Gary - $9,301,802.70
- Lake Ridge New Tech Schools - $8,951,820.28
- LaPorte Community School Corp - $8,793,342.06
- Lake Central School Corporation - $5,820,316.65
- School City of Hobart - $5,434,523.87
- East Chicago Lighthouse Charter - $4,548,362.58
- River Forest Community School Corp - $4,543,494.74
- Valparaiso Community Schools - $4,452,986.07
- Crown Point Community School Corp - $3,874,727.67
- Duneland School Corporation - $3,801,993.87
- East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy - $3,563,513.66
- Griffith Public Schools - $3,493,666.62
- Lake Station Community Schools - $3,445,883.41
- New Prairie United School Corp - $3,089,587.45
- School Town of Highland - $2,532,458.53
- Tri-Creek School Corporation - $2,352,904.63
- Hammond Academy of Science & Tech - $2,252,961.16
- School Town of Munster - $1,978,281.67
- School City of Whiting - $1,559,268.02
- East Porter County School Corp - $1,421,615.10
- Hanover Community School Corp - $1,066,938.43
- MSD of New Durham Township - $846,812.48
- MSD Boone Township - $831,294.25
- Porter Township School Corp - $760,398.77
- Union Township School Corp - $714,113.63
- South Central Community School Corp - $523,309.46
- Tri-Township Cons School Corp - $408,589.11