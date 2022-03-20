Region schools will rise to challenges, but need support from community

Challenges both great and small have tested the resolve of the Region’s K-12 public education system, and schools have continued to rise to the occasion.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and schools were ordered closed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, we responded by taking our curriculum online in literally a week’s time. Throughout the pandemic, schools have continued to strive to meet the needs of all students, even when those needs extend beyond the classroom into areas such as health, nutrition, and equitable access to resources.

Much of this was accomplished in the face of divisive local, state, and national politics that chose the local school system as the battleground for their platform. Despite all of this, our schools have remained resolute in our commitment to providing all students with the best possible education and outcomes.

As the country continues to struggle with a labor shortage, our public schools are working to help address this challenge by providing graduates who are equipped for both post-secondary education and the workforce. Schools accomplish this goal by providing many pathways for students to experience success. These include numerous Career and Technical Education (CTE) options, dual-credit and Advance Placement (AP) options, and even college degrees and certificates for students.

Just graduating students is no longer enough, schools must develop students’ skill sets to help them experience success over a lifetime.

Employers have consistently lamented that young employees lack grit, problem solving, critical thinking, and teamwork skills. To address this need, many Region schools are adapting our teaching methods to incorporate Project-Based Learning (PBL).

PBL requires students to work collaboratively to research multiple solutions to real-world problems. Students then evaluate the possible solutions on their merits, and produce products and recommendations that would be authentic and feasible. This strategy still supports the Indiana state standards and does so with a rigor and relevance that connects student learning with the realities and challenges of the real world.

How many of us truly learn and retain information from listening to an hour-long lecture? How many of us would be disciplined enough to not pull out our phones during that time? Now take that expectation and multiply it by 7 and you see how frustrating a traditional 7-period day could be for a young person. We must change the model of instruction if we are to engage the next generation of learners.

We as a culture created devices that provide unlimited access to information and unbounded communication. We should not fault young people for using the tools we created, and now we all must change our expectations to helping young people utilize devices in a positive way.

What is the role of the teacher in the PBL model? Teachers are no longer expected to provide all the instruction, but instead assist and guide students in finding solutions using a combination of print and digital resources.

When students have learning or skill gaps that they can’t overcome on their own, the teacher steps in and provides that support so the learning can continue. This expectation that students own their learning frees our teachers to provide individualized support to students and allows students of all ability levels to reach their potential.

Through this process of student inquiry, where struggle is expected, students begin to build grit and perseverance. They are required to work collaboratively in teams, but also have individual responsibilities just like in the workforce. Students do begin to think critically and gain the ability to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of proposed solutions. As they turn their solutions into products, both digital and physical, the feasibility of their solutions is tested, and problem-solving skills are developed. All of this under the guidance and expertise of their teacher.

I challenge you to recall the most impactful learning experiences of your life. Did you immediately think of a lecture you received in high school? I’m willing to bet that the most dramatic learning occurred when you had to research and discover a solution and struggle through implementing it the first time. Schools can provide these types of learning experiences and PBL provides a framework for implementation across all disciplines.

When evaluating our schools, consider how dramatically our region has changed in the past 30 years. The changes in cultural expectations around church, community, and even family have forced schools to address learning that may have previously been taught by a neighbor, pastor, or relative. So have grace for schools as we attempt to educate the whole child. We agree academics are critical, but schools face the reality that not all children come to school ready to learn and are often dealing with crises that are out of their control.

To become part of the solution, please consider volunteering at your local school or become intentional about developing positive relationships with young people in your context. If you’re an employer, don’t wait to you have an opening to start providing internships and opportunities for young people. If you’re a parent, be diligent about checking on your child’s progress and recognize that only by working together can we help your child reach their full potential. If you vote, support legislators who are committed to providing the resources public schools need to address the growing list of challenges our children face.

The Region’s public schools can and will provide the education our next generation needs, but our degree of success will be determined by your involvement and support. Please come alongside us and make our shared vision for our youth a reality.

Scott Miller is superintendent for School City of Hammond.

