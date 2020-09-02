 Skip to main content
Region sees 1 new COVID-19 death, 53 more cases
Indianapolis coronavirus testing

A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Indianapolis in May.

 Associated Press

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, along with 53 new cases, in the Region Wednesday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Northwest Indiana's Wednesday death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported Aug. 28 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 33 positive cases for a total of 9,206. Porter County had 11 more cases, bringing its total to 1,753. LaPorte County saw five cases, for a total of 1,194.

Jasper County saw four new cases, for a total of 328. Newton County did not add any cases, leaving its total at 146.

ISDH reported 871 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 95,750. New cases were reported Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed six patients hospitalized and 1,563 people recovered.

A total of 1,457,009 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.7% cumulative positive rate and a 5.6% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 20 to 26.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Newton County, 9.8%; Lake County, 6.1%; Porter County, 6%; LaPorte County, 3.9%; and Jasper County, 2.3%.

ISDH reported 82,055 tested in Lake County, 24,143 in Porter County, 18,351 in LaPorte County, 4,937 in Jasper County and 1,347 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between March 14 and Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

