Region sees 1 new COVID-19 death, 53 more cases

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, along with 53 new cases, in the Region Wednesday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Northwest Indiana's Wednesday death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported Aug. 28 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 33 positive cases for a total of 9,206. Porter County had 11 more cases, bringing its total to 1,753. LaPorte County saw five cases, for a total of 1,194.

Jasper County saw four new cases, for a total of 328. Newton County did not add any cases, leaving its total at 146.

ISDH reported 871 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 95,750. New cases were reported Tuesday.