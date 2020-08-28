Region sees 1 new COVID-19 death, over 100 additional cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, and 107 new cases were reported in the Region, health officials said Friday.

Northwest Indiana's Friday death totals included 294 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Sunday and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 73 positive cases for a total of 8,945. Porter County had 16 more cases, bringing its total to 1,666. LaPorte County saw 14 new cases, for a total of 1,154.

Jasper County added one case, for a total of 310. Newton County saw three new cases, for a total of 140.

ISDH reported 832 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 91,313. New cases were reported between Aug. 15 and Thursday.