Region sees 1 new COVID-19 death, over 100 additional cases
Region sees 1 new COVID-19 death, over 100 additional cases

The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-through COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, and 107 new cases were reported in the Region, health officials said Friday.

Northwest Indiana's Friday death totals included 294 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Sunday and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 73 positive cases for a total of 8,945. Porter County had 16 more cases, bringing its total to 1,666. LaPorte County saw 14 new cases, for a total of 1,154.

Jasper County added one case, for a total of 310. Newton County saw three new cases, for a total of 140.

ISDH reported 832 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 91,313. New cases were reported between Aug. 15 and Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed eight patients hospitalized and 1,400 people recovered.

A total of 1,044,049 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.8% cumulative positive rate and a 5.2% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 14 to 21.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 6.15%; LaPorte County, 5.53%; Porter County, 5.45%; Newton County, 5.02%; and Jasper County, 4.71%.

ISDH reported 79,117 tested in Lake County, 22,855 in Porter County, 17,404 in LaPorte County, 4,708 in Jasper County and 1,268 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between April 14 and Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

