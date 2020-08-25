Region sees 1 new COVID-19 death, over 70 additional cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Porter County, and about 70 new cases were added in the Region, health officials said Tuesday.

Northwest Indiana's Tuesday death totals included 292 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 21 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 218 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 44 positive cases for a total of 8,744. Porter County had 18 more cases, bringing its total to 1,607. LaPorte County saw eight new cases, for a total of 1,122.

Jasper County added one new case, for a total of 302. Newton County saw no additional cases, leaving its total at 133.

ISDH reported 841 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 88,421. New cases were reported between Aug. 12 and Monday.