Region sees 1 new COVID-19 death, over 70 additional cases

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Porter County, and about 70 new cases were added in the Region, health officials said Tuesday.
Northwest Indiana's Tuesday death totals included 292 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Aug. 21 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 218 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 44 positive cases for a total of 8,744. Porter County had 18 more cases, bringing its total to 1,607. LaPorte County saw eight new cases, for a total of 1,122.
Jasper County added one new case, for a total of 302. Newton County saw no additional cases, leaving its total at 133.
ISDH reported 841 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 88,421. New cases were reported between Aug. 12 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 1,400 people recovered.
A total of 1,010,981 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.8% cumulative positive rate and a 5.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 11 to 18.
The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 6.71%; Porter County, 5.74%; Newton County, 5.14%; LaPorte County, 5.1%; and Jasper County, 4.28%.
ISDH reported 76,949 tested in Lake County, 22,215 in Porter County, 16,822 in LaPorte County, 4,556 in Jasper County and 1,210 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between March 28 and Monday.
The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
