Region sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Indiana leaps past 69,000 cases total

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Lake County as the Region saw a lower-than-average daily case increase, according to updated health statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Death totals across the Region included 273 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There were 14 new deaths statewide Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 2,794. New deaths were reported between June 29 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, up two from the day before. A probable death means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.

The Region added 62 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday.

Lake County reported 38 new cases, bringing its total to 7,139. Porter County added 16 more cases, bringing its total to 1,222. LaPorte County's cases increased by five for a total of 843.