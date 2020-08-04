Region sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Indiana leaps past 69,000 cases total

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Lake County as the Region saw a lower-than-average daily case increase, according to updated health statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals across the Region included 273 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
There were 14 new deaths statewide Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 2,794. New deaths were reported between June 29 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, up two from the day before. A probable death means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
The Region added 62 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday.
Lake County reported 38 new cases, bringing its total to 7,139. Porter County added 16 more cases, bringing its total to 1,222. LaPorte County's cases increased by five for a total of 843.
Jasper County saw two new cases, bringing its total to 210. Newton County added one case for a total of 111.
ISDH reported 836 new cases across Indiana Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 69,255. New cases were reported between June 29 and Monday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Monday 761 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths as of July 28.
Of Lake County's total deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities, the Lake County Health Department reported. The county's case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 444, up eight; Center Township, 351, up seven; Westchester Township, 107, no change; Washington Township, 69, no change; Liberty Township, 63, no change; Union Township, 62, up one; Porter Township, 33, no change; Boone Township, 24, no change; Pleasant Township, 23, no change; Morgan Township, 22, no change; Jackson Township, 15, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 15, no change; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 1,010 people recovered as of Tuesday.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 785,018 people in Indiana had been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positivity rate and 7.3% seven-day positivity rate, ISDH said.
The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Jasper County, 11.8%, Newton County, 8.8%, Lake County, 7.2%, Porter County, 6.5%, and LaPorte County, 4.5%.
The seven-day positivity rates were reported between July 22 and 28, ISDH said.
ISDH reported 61,216 tested in Lake County, 16,407 in Porter County, 13,161 in LaPorte County, 3,450 in Jasper County, and 950 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between July 6 and Monday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursday. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
