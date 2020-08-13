Region sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths, over 150 new cases

The Region's seven-day positive rates include Lake County, 8%; Jasper County, 7.6%; Porter County, 7%; LaPorte County, 5.9%; and Newton County, 5.3%.

ISDH reported 68,340 tested in Lake County, 19,018 in Porter County, 14,745 in LaPorte County, 3,976 in Jasper County, and 1,070 in Newton County.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 17 at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond.

Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.