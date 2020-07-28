Region sees 90 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 872 people recovered as of Tuesday.

The Westville Correctional Facility on Tuesday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 716,809 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.

ISDH reported 56,927 tested in Lake County, 14,618 in Porter County, 11,922 in LaPorte County, 3,222 in Jasper County and 888 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between July 2 and Monday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.