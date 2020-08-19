Region sees another COVID-19 death; Indiana reports over 500 new cases

Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, and about 50 new cases were added in the Region, as the state saw more than 500 addtional cases, health officials said Wednesday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 new deaths statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,968.
Northwest Indiana's Wednesday death totals included 287 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Aug. 14 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 212 deaths as probable, up one from the day before. A probable deaths means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Overall, the Region reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Lake County added 42 positive cases for a total of 8,298. Porter County had six more cases, bringing its total to 1,497. LaPorte County saw five new cases, for a total of 1,016.
Jasper and Newton counties added no new cases Wednesday. Their totals stayed at 276 and 123, respectively.
ISDH reported 506 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 82,336. New cases were reported between Aug. 10 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 1,288 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Tuesday 852 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,229 positive COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Wednesday: Portage Township, 551, up two; Center Township, 418, up one; Westchester Township, 150, up one; Union Township, 78, no change; Washington Township, 75, no change; Liberty Township, 74, up one; Porter Township, 45, no change; Boone Township, 28, up one; Pleasant Township, 26, no change; Morgan Township, 24, no change; Jackson Township, 19, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Deaths were reported as follows: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Wednesday had 205 inmates and 112 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 107 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 934,033 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.7% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 6 to 12.
The Region's seven-day positive rates included Newton County, 10.5%; Lake County, 9.5%; Jasper County, 8.9%; Porter County, 5.7%; and LaPorte County, 5%.
ISDH reported 72,596 tested in Lake County, 20,454 in Porter County, 15,611 in LaPorte County, 4,228 in Jasper County and 1,120 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between April 11 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Lafayette Elementary School, 856 E. Sibley St., in Hammond.
Testing at that site was available for free to anyone two years and older who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
