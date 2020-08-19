Region sees another COVID-19 death; Indiana reports over 500 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, and about 50 new cases were added in the Region, as the state saw more than 500 addtional cases, health officials said Wednesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 new deaths statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,968.

Northwest Indiana's Wednesday death totals included 287 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 14 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 212 deaths as probable, up one from the day before. A probable deaths means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Overall, the Region reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Lake County added 42 positive cases for a total of 8,298. Porter County had six more cases, bringing its total to 1,497. LaPorte County saw five new cases, for a total of 1,016.