Region sees no additional COVID-19 deaths as Indiana reports over 1,200 new cases

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Northwest Indiana, but the Region saw an increase of more than 150 cases, and the state's daily case increase was again more than 1,000, health officials reported.

Death totals across the Region included 274 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated health statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were 10 new deaths statewide Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,821. New deaths were reported between July 31 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.

The five-county Northwest Indiana area added 155 additional coronavirus cases Friday.

Lake County reported 104 new cases, bringing its total to 7,447. Porter County added 28 more cases, bringing its total to 1,278. LaPorte County's cases increased by 14, for a total of 883.