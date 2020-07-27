Region sees no new COVID-19 deaths as cases increase; state case total nears 63,000

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in Northwest Indiana as the area's case total continued to climb, health officials reported.
The Region saw 78 new cases overall, while Indiana saw over 560 additional cases, according to updated health statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals across the Region included 265 in Lake County, 40 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
There were three new known deaths statewide Monday, bringing the state's total to 2,709. New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
Lake County reported 53 new cases, bringing its total to 6,731. Porter County added 15 more cases, bringing its total to 1,080. LaPorte County's cases increased by nine, for a total of 760. Jasper County had one additional case, for a total of 188. Newton County added no cases, leaving its total at 105.
ISDH reported 561 new cases across Indiana Monday, bringing the state's total to 62,907. New cases were reported Sunday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department last provided an update Friday, when it reported 681 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department on Friday reported 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.
Of Lake County's total 265 deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities. The county's 6,731 case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Monday: Portage Township, 400, up three; Center Township, 303, up six; Westchester Township, 88, up three; Washington Township, 69, no change; Union Township, 54, no change; Liberty Township, 53, no change; Porter Township, 32, no change; Boone Township, 20, no change; Pleasant Township, 20, up one; Morgan Township, 21, no change; Jackson Township, 12, up two; and Pine Township, eight, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 14, up one; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 872 people recovered as of Monday.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 707,791 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.
ISDH reported 56,080 tested in Lake County, 14,403 in Porter County, 11,757 in LaPorte County, 3,196 in Jasper County, and 885 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between June 29 and Thursday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.