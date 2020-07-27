Region sees no new COVID-19 deaths as cases increase; state case total nears 63,000

The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 872 people recovered as of Monday.

The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 707,791 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.

ISDH reported 56,080 tested in Lake County, 14,403 in Porter County, 11,757 in LaPorte County, 3,196 in Jasper County, and 885 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between June 29 and Thursday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.