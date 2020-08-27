Region sees no new COVID-19 deaths, over 120 additional cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No additional COVID-19 deaths and 121 new cases were reported in the Region, health officials said Thursday.

Northwest Indiana's Thursday death totals included 293 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Sunday and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 73 positive cases for a total of 8,872. Porter County had 29 more cases, bringing its total to 1,650. LaPorte County saw 13 new cases, for a total of 1,140.

Jasper and Newton counties both added three new cases, for respective totals of 309 and 137.

ISDH reported 1,164 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 90,504. New cases were reported between Aug. 7 and Wednesday.