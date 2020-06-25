Region sees second day of no new coronavirus deaths

The Region saw no additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, for the second day in a row, data showed.
Death totals stood at 238 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
A total of nine new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,394.
The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Indiana's case total Thursday was up by 523, for a total of 43,655 following corrections to the previous day's total.
New cases reported Thursday occurred between June 22 and 24, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Lake County jumped 71 cases Thursday for a total of 4,596.
Community case totals included: Hammond, 859, up 11; Crown Point, 455, up 10; Merrillville, 373, up five; Dyer, 287, up seven; Hobart, 280, up one; Schererville, 192, up 13; Munster, 189, up two; Highland, 153, up two; Whiting, 129, no change; Griffith, 120, up four; St. John, 81, up one; Lake Station, 74, up one; Lowell, 65, up one; Cedar Lake, 64, up three; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
The health department listed 85 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department reported Thursday 775 positive cases, up five from Wednesday, and 56 deaths, no change.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 464 cases, no change from its previous report. The city has reported 14 deaths.
Death totals in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 21; Hammond, 20; Munster, 15; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Lake County Health Department reported Hammond, Hobart and Munster as having one additional death each Wednesday , though the countywide death total had not changed since the day before.
"The number of deaths has not changed and the totals on the dashboard are accurate according to the data we receive from the Indiana State Department of Health," said Jamie Mangan, director of the health department's Vector Control Program on Wednesday.
Of Lake County's 238 deaths, 114 were at long-term care facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported Thursday 13 new cases for a total of 663. Two patients were being treated in hospitals and 559 people had recovered.
Porter County community totals in included: Portage, 269, up seven; Center Township, 182, up two; Washington Township, 52, up one; Westchester Township, 50, up one; Union Township, 28, up one; Liberty Township, 27, up one; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 12, no change; Morgan Township, nine, no change; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
LaPorte County was up eight cases Thursday, bringing its total to 502.
The Westville Correctional Facility had 191 inmates and 110 staff that had tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff had recovered, the Indiana Department of Corrections reported.
Jasper County's case count increased by four Thursday, totaling 100.
Newton County added no additional cases Thursday. Its total stood at 90.
As of Thursday, 444,252 tests had been reported to ISDH, with a positivity rate of 9.8%, the state health department reported.
Additional tests reported Thursday occurred between April 16 and June 24, state officials said.
Franciscan Health announced Thursday that its campuses in Munster and Michigan City will adjust the days they are open for outpatient COVID-19 testing during the Fourth of July weekend.
Normal testing hours will continue at Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Crown Point.
Drive-thru testing at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way, will be closed between Tuesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 2. It will reopen starting Friday, July 3, with regular daily hours of 7 a.m. to noon.
The COVID testing trailer is located in the east parking lot closest to the medical office building . Patients must have an order from a Franciscan physician or closely aligned physician with hospital privileges.
Pre-registration is required by calling 219-877-1474. Patients must bring their photo identification to the testing site. Testing at the Michigan City site is limited to residents of LaPorte, Porter and Berrien counties.
The Munster campus, at 701 Superior Dr., testing will be closed on Friday, July 3, and will resume normal weekday hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 6.
Testing is located in the physician parking lot. Patients are required to have a physician’s order.
Franciscan Health has information on COVID-19 available at FranciscanHealth.org/covid-19.
State officials announced earlier this month any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
Testing will be available at Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
