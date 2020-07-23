Region teen dies in crash that hospitalized 1 other, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOMEWOOD — A 19-year-old from Merrillville died after a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized one other person, police said.

Dominique Wood, the Merrillville teen, died after being transported from the scene of the crash, Homewood police said.

Homewood police and firefighters responded about 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of 183rd Street for a report of a crash with injuries. There, responders found two vehicles, both with one person inside, police said.

Wood and the other driver were transported to local hospitals, police said.

Wood was pronounced dead about 9:22 p.m. Wednesday at Advocate Christ Medical Center, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

The extent of the other driver's injuries and current status was not immediately clear as of Thursday morning.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Homewood Police Department at 708-206-3420.

