EAST CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl remains in serious condition after being shot in the face Thursday, police say.
About 5:40 p.m., East Chicago patrol officers were near the intersection of 148th Street and Northcote Avenue when they heard several gunshots ring out nearby, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
Shotspotter, an electronic detection system in the city, alerted police that 12 shots were fired near Walsh Avenue, where they later discovered a teenage girl lying on the ground. The girl sustained a gunshot wound to her upper left cheek, just below her eye, police said.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was driving north in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue when she was shot, causing her vehicle to crash into a parked minivan. After being hit, the teen tried to flee and run to a friend's house for help, but she collapsed on the sidewalk, police said.
The 17-year-old was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary for her injuries. However, she was later flown to the University of Chicago Medicine hospital in serious condition.
The teen was reported missing from Hammond on Dec. 21, police said.
Currently, detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and leads.
At this time, police don't believe the victim was the intended target. The suspect appears to have fled the area on foot, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the East Chicago Detective Bureau at 219-391-8318 or call lead Detective Luis Semidei at 219-391-8426.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.
