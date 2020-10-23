 Skip to main content
Region turning soggy and colder as temps drop from previous days
Temperatures in the Region on Friday have dropped considerably from Thursday and are expected to hover around the mid to upper 40s through the weekend as fall sets in.

Friday saw a sharp cold front move through the area, resulting in temperatures in the 50s and persistent rain showers throughout the day, the National Weather Service reported.

This marks a sharp decline from earlier in the month, when temperatures hovered round the mid to upper 60s, AccuWeather historical data shows.

AccuWeather predicts temperatures in the Chicago area will continue to decline over the weekend, as temperatures could drop to a 49 high and 42 low on Saturday, 46 high and 40 low on Sunday and 44 high and 34 low on Monday.

Lakeshore flooding, erosion expected in NWI through weekend

Friday's high is 62 degrees, and its low is 37. This is roughly on par with the same time in 2019, when forecasters anticipated a high of 60 degrees and low of 44 degrees.

Forecasters also anticipate possible scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of the front east I-57 corridor and Northwest Indiana through midday Friday, which brings a limited risk of hail and strong winds up to roughly 60 mph, NWS said.

Other areas, particularly in the central and western United States, are likely to see unseasonable wintry weather in the coming days, AccuWeather said.

Meteorologists say the storm will be the most disruptive one so far this season, bringing record-challenging cold, snow, fierce winds and even possible severe thunderstorms farther east.

The Chicago area typically sees its first snow around Oct. 30, NWS' snow climatology data shows. In 2019, the Region's first snow fell on Halloween.

