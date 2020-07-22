Region unemployment dips to 14.8%, still higher than Great Recession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region's unemployment rate dipped again in June as more people returned to their jobs after stay-at-home restrictions were loosened during the coronavirus public health crisis, but nearly 15% of Northwest Indiana remained out of work.

More than 20% of people were still unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in June, while nearly a fifth of Michigan City was looking for work, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate rose to a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 14.8% in June across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 15.2% in May and just 4.3% in June a year prior.

In June, Lake County had the Hoosier state's third-highest jobless rate at 15.8%, down from 16.1% in May but up significantly from 4.6% in June 2019. LaPorte County ranked fifth highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 15.6% unemployment in June, which was up from 16% in May and up significantly from just 4.1% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment dropped to 13.4% in June, down from 13.6% in May but up from 3.6% at the same point a year earlier. It was the eight highest jobless rate statewide.