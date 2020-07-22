Region unemployment dips to 14.8%, still higher than Great Recession

The Region's unemployment rate dipped again in June as more people returned to their jobs after stay-at-home restrictions were loosened during the coronavirus public health crisis, but nearly 15% of Northwest Indiana remained out of work.
More than 20% of people were still unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in June, while nearly a fifth of Michigan City was looking for work, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate rose to a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 14.8% in June across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 15.2% in May and just 4.3% in June a year prior.
In June, Lake County had the Hoosier state's third-highest jobless rate at 15.8%, down from 16.1% in May but up significantly from 4.6% in June 2019. LaPorte County ranked fifth highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 15.6% unemployment in June, which was up from 16% in May and up significantly from just 4.1% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Porter County's unemployment dropped to 13.4% in June, down from 13.6% in May but up from 3.6% at the same point a year earlier. It was the eight highest jobless rate statewide.
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 11.2% in June, down from 12.3% the previous month, while the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 11.1%.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but has been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 145,000 Americans thus far.
In June, joblessness rose in East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, and Michigan City. It fell in Crown Point, Hobart, Merrillville, Portage, Schererville and Valparaiso. In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 21.9% while Schererville had the lowest at 12.4%.
