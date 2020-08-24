 Skip to main content
Region unemployment falls to 10.6%, finally lower than during Great Recession
Region unemployment falls to 10.6%, finally lower than during Great Recession

Region unemployment falls to 10.6%

Job applications and information for the Gap Factory Store sit on a table during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

The Region's unemployment rate dipped again in July to the lowest point it's been since the coronavirus pandemic started, and finally fell below the local level of joblessness during the depths of the Great Recession, but more than one out of 10 Northwest Indiana residents remained out of work.

Northwest Indiana suffered some of the highest joblessness in the Hoosier state in July. Two of Northwest Indiana's most populous counties — Lake and LaPorte — were among the five counties in the state that still had double-digit unemployment.

More than 15% of people were still unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 10.6% in June across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 10.5% in June and just 4.6% in July a year prior.

In July, Lake County had the Hoosier state's second-highest jobless rate at 11.3%, down from 15.6% in June but up significantly from 4.9% in July 2019. LaPorte County ranked fourth highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 10.5% unemployment in June, which was up from 15.5% in June and up significantly from just 4.2% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment dropped to 9.4% in July, down from 13.2% in June but up from 3.8% at the same point a year earlier. It was the seventh highest jobless rate statewide.

Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 7.8% in July, down from 11.1% the previous month, while the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 10.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but has been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 180,000 Americans thus far.

In July, joblessness fell in every Northwest Indiana City and town in which it's tracked. In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 17.5%, East Chicago the second highest of 15.3%, and Michigan City the third highest of 14.1%. Schererville had the lowest jobless rate locally at 8.7%.

NWI unemployment rates

Local unemployment rates in July; change from June:

  • Crown Point: 9.7%; down from 14.1% in June

  • East Chicago: 15.3%; down from from 20.8% in June

  • Gary: 17.5%; down from 21.7% in June

  • Hammond: 11.4%; down from 16.2% in June

  • Hobart: 12.7%; down from 17.4% in June

  • Merrillville: 13.3%; down from 17.5% in June

  • Michigan City: 14.1%; down from 19.8% in June

  • Portage: 11.7%; down from 16.5% in June

  • Schererville: 8.7%; down from 12.3% in June

  • Valparaiso: 8.9%; down from 12.4% in June

Note: Data were not adjusted for seasonal employment variations.

Source: Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

Region's heavy industry collectively lost more than $20 billion in brutal second quarter
Region's heavy industry collectively lost more than $20 billion in brutal second quarter

Ford lost $1.9 billion, supplier Lear $294 million, ArcelorMittal $559 million, U.S. Steel $589 million, and BP a whopping, eye-popping $16.8 billion in the second quarter after COVID-19 greatly disrupted daily life and the economy. Ford and Lear temporarily closed their plants in Hegewisch, Chicago Heights, and Hammond. ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel temporarily laid off hundreds of workers in Northwest Indiana as demand dried up overnight, and BP is now proposing job cuts at the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakefront.

