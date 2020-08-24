Region unemployment falls to 10.6%, finally lower than during Great Recession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region's unemployment rate dipped again in July to the lowest point it's been since the coronavirus pandemic started, and finally fell below the local level of joblessness during the depths of the Great Recession, but more than one out of 10 Northwest Indiana residents remained out of work.

Northwest Indiana suffered some of the highest joblessness in the Hoosier state in July. Two of Northwest Indiana's most populous counties — Lake and LaPorte — were among the five counties in the state that still had double-digit unemployment.

More than 15% of people were still unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 10.6% in June across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 10.5% in June and just 4.6% in July a year prior.