Region unemployment falls to 10.6%, finally lower than during Great Recession

The Region's unemployment rate dipped again in July to the lowest point it's been since the coronavirus pandemic started, and finally fell below the local level of joblessness during the depths of the Great Recession, but more than one out of 10 Northwest Indiana residents remained out of work.
Northwest Indiana suffered some of the highest joblessness in the Hoosier state in July. Two of Northwest Indiana's most populous counties — Lake and LaPorte — were among the five counties in the state that still had double-digit unemployment.
More than 15% of people were still unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 10.6% in June across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 10.5% in June and just 4.6% in July a year prior.
In July, Lake County had the Hoosier state's second-highest jobless rate at 11.3%, down from 15.6% in June but up significantly from 4.9% in July 2019. LaPorte County ranked fourth highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 10.5% unemployment in June, which was up from 15.5% in June and up significantly from just 4.2% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Porter County's unemployment dropped to 9.4% in July, down from 13.2% in June but up from 3.8% at the same point a year earlier. It was the seventh highest jobless rate statewide.
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 7.8% in July, down from 11.1% the previous month, while the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 10.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but has been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 180,000 Americans thus far.
In July, joblessness fell in every Northwest Indiana City and town in which it's tracked. In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 17.5%, East Chicago the second highest of 15.3%, and Michigan City the third highest of 14.1%. Schererville had the lowest jobless rate locally at 8.7%.
