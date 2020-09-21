Region unemployment finally falls back under double digits for first time during pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region's unemployment rate dropped again in August to the lowest point it's been since the coronavirus pandemic started, finally falling below double digits.

Northwest Indiana, however, suffered some of the highest joblessness in the Hoosier state in August. Lake and LaPorte counties ranked number one and two in joblessness statewide, while Porter County also was in the top 10.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 15% of people were still unemployed in Gary, 13% in East Chicago and just shy of 10% in Hammond in August, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 8.6% in August across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 10.7% in July and just 4.3% in August a year prior.

In August, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 9.4%, down from 11.4% in July but up significantly from 4.6% in August 2019. LaPorte County ranked second highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 8.5% unemployment in August, which was down from 10.6% in July but up significantly from just 4% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.