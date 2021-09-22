Region woman admits stealing dead father’s disability benefits for more than a decade

HAMMOND — A Lake County woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge she defrauded Social Security out of $192,659.

Elizabeth Harris, also know as Elizabeth Harris-Liuhoulo, appeared Tuesday morning before Senior Judge James T. Moody.

She admitted cashing her dead father’s government disability checks for the last 10 years and pocketing the money.

A federal grand jury indicted Harris on July 22. She was preparing to stand trial next week on a mail fraud charge that carried a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

She signed an agreement last week with the U.S. Attorney’s office to give up her right to make the government prove the charge against her, in return for a more lenient sentence.

The 39-year-old Gary woman stole the money while acting as representative payee for her father after he became incapable of managing his own federal disability and retirement benefits.

The government alleges her father died Sept. 23, 2010, and she had a duty to inform Social Security of his death but never did.

Instead, she repeatedly submitted forms to Social Security claiming her father was still alive.

