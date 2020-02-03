Region woman dies after crash on Interstate 57, police say

A Region woman has died after being hit by a car on Interstate 57 Sunday evening, police say.

Ashley R. Hamilton, 25, of Gary, was a passenger in a gray GMC that was traveling north on I-57 near Lincoln Highway when it stopped on the right shoulder of the road.

Hamilton exited the car after it was stopped and began walking in the active lane of traffic, Illinois State Police said in a release.

She was struck by a black Jeep and taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has ruled Hamilton's death as an accident.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at 9:28 p.m. and didn't reopen until 2:20 a.m.

At this time, alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

Eight minutes later, ISP began investigating a crash a few miles up the road involving an ISP trooper.

While traveling northbound of I-57 near Riverdale, Illinois, Sindi N. Miller, of Chicago, lost control of her 2006 gray Nissan while traveling in front of an ISP trooper in a 2011 white Ford.