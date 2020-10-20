Region woman shot in leg while going home

GARY — A Gary woman was on her way home when she was shot, police said.

About 8:30 p.m. Monday, a 22-year-old woman walked into Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus with a gunshot wound in the leg, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman told police she was going to her house in the 1900 block of West 24th Avenue when she was approached by a man she knows.

The woman was shot in the leg by the 34-year-old man, who also is from Gary, after a verbal altercation, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident is asked contact Sgt. Wolf at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

