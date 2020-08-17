Region woman struck by gunfire as she was entering home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 48-year-old Gary woman was struck by gunfire late Saturday as shots rang out near a home she was entering, police said.

Gary police responded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Jackson Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, the woman had been struck by gunfire in her lower right leg, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman told officers she was helping to carry items into another person's home when she heard what she thought were fireworks, Westerfield said.

She said she quickly realized it was gunfire and told others nearby to get down. Once the shots stopped, she realized she had been struck in her leg, according to Westerfield.

Emergency crews transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment. She and others at the scene refused to make police reports, Westerfield said.