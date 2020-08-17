You are the owner of this article.
Region woman struck by gunfire as she was entering home, police say
Region woman struck by gunfire as she was entering home, police say

Times Staff

GARY — A 48-year-old Gary woman was struck by gunfire late Saturday as shots rang out near a home she was entering, police said.

Gary police responded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Jackson Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, the woman had been struck by gunfire in her lower right leg, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman told officers she was helping to carry items into another person's home when she heard what she thought were fireworks, Westerfield said.

She said she quickly realized it was gunfire and told others nearby to get down. Once the shots stopped, she realized she had been struck in her leg, according to Westerfield.

Emergency crews transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment. She and others at the scene refused to make police reports, Westerfield said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

