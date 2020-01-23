You are the owner of this article.
Region World War II veteran honored at Chicago Blackhawks game
MUNSTER — Dressed in a dark suit jacket adorned with a Veterans of Foreign Wars patch and pins, red tie and VFW hat covered with pins, Edwin "Ed" Lebryk was in awe as he saw the United Center for the first time. 

The World World II veteran experienced his first Chicago Blackhawks game in person on Tuesday, as a part of the Salutes on the Ice partnership the team has with USO of Illinois. 

Salutes on the Ice celebrates veterans and servicemen and women at every home game during the National Anthem, said Lyndsey Stroope, public relations manager. 

The night was a long time in the making, said Tom Truman, Lebryk's nephew, who submitted his name to the program nearly two and a half years ago. 

"Uncle Eddie is one of my heroes in life, not just for military service, but because he's a great guy," Truman said. "I spent a fair amount of time with him as a kid. He just seems to me to be the kind of person the country ought to pay homage to, not just because of his service."

When Truman was born, World War II had ended just six years prior. 

"In my time growing up, all these people that had served — I would hang out with at family events," he said. "They talked about military experience, not the combat, blood and guts, just day-to-day, normal life of being in the military. That's what I grew up on, listening to World War II stories."

Truman, who lives in West Virginia, drove over to attend Tuesday's game with Lebryk and his eldest daughter, Judy Millspaugh. 

For Lebryk, the celebration was wonderful and humbling, although the 95-year-old veteran couldn't figure out why he was being honored.

"I didn't think I was a big hero," said Lebryk, who has three Bronze Star Medals. "The heroes were the ones who didn't come home. The guys that need to be honored are the ones who are in their graves and didn't get back." 

The East Chicago native was drafted into the war after a semester of college. He spent three and a half years with the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in the China-Burma-India Theater. 

He was discharged from the war in 1946 and later became a research scientist for Sinclair Research and then for ARCO, a BP subsidiary.

Lebryk didn't make it back to college, instead taking on the role as head of the household after both his parents died within six months of each other. 

"He slid back into a new life," said Millspaugh, adding when her father returned home, nobody made it a "big deal." 

Lebryk was joined with two other veterans on Tuesday — Tony Bezouska and Jim Belmont. All three stood on the ice while the crowd and players saluted them for their service. 

Lebryk stood proudly, supported by an American flag cane, saluting the crowd as they stood and clapped for the three servicemen. 

"He was shocked," Millspaugh said. "Young and old alike, everyone was awesome about talking to him. It was just an overwhelming experience."

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

