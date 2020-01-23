Region World War II veteran honored at Chicago Blackhawks game

MUNSTER — Dressed in a dark suit jacket adorned with a Veterans of Foreign Wars patch and pins, red tie and VFW hat covered with pins, Edwin "Ed" Lebryk was in awe as he saw the United Center for the first time.
The World World II veteran experienced his first Chicago Blackhawks game in person on Tuesday, as a part of the Salutes on the Ice partnership the team has with USO of Illinois.
Salutes on the Ice celebrates veterans and servicemen and women at every home game during the National Anthem, said Lyndsey Stroope, public relations manager.
The night was a long time in the making, said Tom Truman, Lebryk's nephew, who submitted his name to the program nearly two and a half years ago.
"Uncle Eddie is one of my heroes in life, not just for military service, but because he's a great guy," Truman said. "I spent a fair amount of time with him as a kid. He just seems to me to be the kind of person the country ought to pay homage to, not just because of his service."
When Truman was born, World War II had ended just six years prior.
"In my time growing up, all these people that had served — I would hang out with at family events," he said. "They talked about military experience, not the combat, blood and guts, just day-to-day, normal life of being in the military. That's what I grew up on, listening to World War II stories."
Truman, who lives in West Virginia, drove over to attend Tuesday's game with Lebryk and his eldest daughter, Judy Millspaugh.
For Lebryk, the celebration was wonderful and humbling, although the 95-year-old veteran couldn't figure out why he was being honored.
"I didn't think I was a big hero," said Lebryk, who has three Bronze Star Medals. "The heroes were the ones who didn't come home. The guys that need to be honored are the ones who are in their graves and didn't get back."
The East Chicago native was drafted into the war after a semester of college. He spent three and a half years with the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in the China-Burma-India Theater.
He was discharged from the war in 1946 and later became a research scientist for Sinclair Research and then for ARCO, a BP subsidiary.
Lebryk didn't make it back to college, instead taking on the role as head of the household after both his parents died within six months of each other.
"He slid back into a new life," said Millspaugh, adding when her father returned home, nobody made it a "big deal."
Lebryk was joined with two other veterans on Tuesday — Tony Bezouska and Jim Belmont. All three stood on the ice while the crowd and players saluted them for their service.
Lebryk stood proudly, supported by an American flag cane, saluting the crowd as they stood and clapped for the three servicemen.
"He was shocked," Millspaugh said. "Young and old alike, everyone was awesome about talking to him. It was just an overwhelming experience."
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories on NWI.com during the past week.
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing this week after she was last seen on Jan. 5 at her father’s Hammond home.
Firing celebratory gunshots into the sky on New Year's Eve or the Fourth of July is a dangerous game of chance, authorities said.
But it's also basic physics: What goes up must come down.
He is accused of forcing himself on a young teen and pushing her to drink alcohol, court records allege.
He reportedly told the girl not to tell anyone "or he would get in trouble," police said.
Prosecutors are dismissing a teen's attempts to keep his murder case from being moved to adult court in the November killing of a woman.
Man jumped from 4th-story window when police investigating bank robbery came knocking, records allege
He was immediately taken to a hospital while police searched his apartment and car, records show.
Prosecutors dropped charges against a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2018 and pouring cat litter over her body.
The suspect, whom Gary police declined to identify, was described as a black male in his late 20s. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the suspect was a person of interest in a Merrillville homicide.
A Gary woman found strangled to death by housekeeping at a Merrillville hotel triggered a manhunt that ended with a dead suspect in a police shootout Monday night, authorities said.
CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was charged Friday with repeatedly molesting a friend's daughter after he was allowed to live with the family on a…
He has been tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, a level 5 felony, according to police.
A 39-year-old man found lying in the road had been shot six times and died a short time later, police said.
A 26-year-old man will not be allowed to have his dog in court with him this time when he faces a jury on misdemeanor charges of failing to cooperate with police.
Among the men who approached the store were the woman's father and brother, armed with a gun and a bat, police said.
Known as "Dallas Prime" or "TJ" by friends and family, Wydallas Tobar was described as a dedicated dad and a talented DJ who was always there to lend a hand.
The bus driver and four students on board weren't injured, but the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with "significant injury," officials said.
The 29-year-old who died in a police shootout Monday after allegedly strangling his girlfriend to death was facing similar charges in Indianapolis, according to court records obtained by The Times.
The 14-year-old had no shoes on in the cold when he flagged down police and said his mother was "drunk and mad," court records allege.
GARY — A 61-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot and crashing his vehicle, police said. This marks the tenth suspected homicide …
CROWN POINT — A Griffith man was charged Wednesday with raping a 17-year-old girl July 31 after offering to give her a ride home.
GARY — The coroner's office has released the identity of the 61-year-old who was shot multiple times before he crashed his vehicle Wednesday.
The 18-year-allegedly swung at his mother and repeatedly punched his step-father because he was upset about his missing cell phone, police said.
Police came across a surprise when they went to pat down a shoplifting suspect for weapons.
She wasn’t questioned Thursday and didn’t provide any explanation for the crime.
After discovering an abandoned dog, animal control staff are asking the public’s help in finding who may have left the pooch behind.
A 19-year-old was airlifted after a deer crashed through her windshield. A county detective driving behind the car jumped into action as medics were en route.
Royal Excursion is finalizing the logistics of the new airport shuttle bus service to O'Hare and Midway.
She said her vehicle had been broken down for 30 to 45 minutes and she believed help was on the way, according to the incident report.
Royal Caribbean Cruises argues in a Jan. 8 court filing that surveillance video shows the grandfather leaning out the window moments before he lifted his granddaughter up to the window, from which she fell.
A woman said a no-contact order against a 29-year-old Merrillville man who died in a police shootout this week after allegedly strangling his girlfriend “wasn’t enough to keep another woman alive.”