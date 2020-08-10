Region's COVID-19 cases climb at steady rate as Indiana sees lower daily increase

Northwest Indiana's COVID-19 case totals continued a steady climb Monday as the state neared 75,000, health officials reported.
Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,838.
No new coronavirus deaths were reported across the Region Monday. Death totals included 275 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 206 deaths as probable, up four from the day before. A probable death means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 62 positive cases, bringing its total to 7,632. Porter County saw 22 more cases, upping its total to 1,350. LaPorte County increased by 10, for a total of 921. Jasper County went up by two, to 245 cases. Newton County remained at 118 cases.
ISDH reported 673 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 74,992. New cases were reported Monday.
Indiana had reported four consecutive days with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases leading up to Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed three patients currently hospitalized and 1,128 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Monday 789 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,161 positive COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Monday: Portage Township, 495, up 11; Center Township, 383, up four; Westchester Township, 127, up three; Washington Township, 71, up one; Union Township, 71, up two; Liberty Township, 68, no change; Porter Township, 41, up one; Boone Township, 24, no change; Pleasant Township, 24, no change; Morgan Township, 22, no change; Jackson Township, 15, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Deaths were reported as follows: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 852,111 people in Indiana had been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.5% seven-day positivity rate. The seven-day positivity rate reflects July 28 to Aug. 3.
The Region's seven-day positive rates include Lake County, 7.5%; Jasper County, 6.8%; Newton County, 6.7%; LaPorte County, 5.8%; and Porter County, 5.5%.
ISDH reported 65,946 tested in Lake County, 17,887 in Porter County, 14,177 in LaPorte County, 3,831 in Jasper County and 1,049 in Newton County.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
