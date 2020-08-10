Region's COVID-19 cases climb at steady rate as Indiana sees lower daily increase

The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 852,111 people in Indiana had been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.5% seven-day positivity rate. The seven-day positivity rate reflects July 28 to Aug. 3.

The Region's seven-day positive rates include Lake County, 7.5%; Jasper County, 6.8%; Newton County, 6.7%; LaPorte County, 5.8%; and Porter County, 5.5%.

ISDH reported 65,946 tested in Lake County, 17,887 in Porter County, 14,177 in LaPorte County, 3,831 in Jasper County and 1,049 in Newton County.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.