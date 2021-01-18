'Rehab One, Get Two' pilot targets Aetna neighborhood; facade improvement rebates available

GARY — Eric Reaves, head of community investment for Gary, said he hopes real estate investors, building owners and tenants take a closer look at the city's façade improvement program and an initiative aimed at revitalizing the Aetna neighborhood.

Under a new pilot program, the department is unloading some of its land inventory — free of charge — to developers. Reaves said experienced and licensed contractors can apply online to participate in the “Rehab One, Get Two Free” initiative.

Calling it his “brainchild” that came to him in the middle of the night, Reaves said the “Rehab One, Get Two Free” initiative is the type of out-of-the-box thinking Gary needs to put its mass inventory of properties back on the tax rolls.

The redevelopment department has amassed about 7,000 land parcels over the years, many of which remain small residential lots scattered all across the city that cannot easily be assembled in mass acreage for resale to commercial or industrial development.

Reaves said any contractor who enters the program must be licensed to work in the city, comply with all building and zoning codes, and complete the rehab or new construction within nine months of closing.