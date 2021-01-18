'Rehab One, Get Two' pilot targets Aetna neighborhood; facade improvement rebates available

GARY — Eric Reaves, head of community investment for Gary, said he hopes real estate investors, building owners and tenants take a closer look at the city's façade improvement program and an initiative aimed at revitalizing the Aetna neighborhood.
Under a new pilot program, the department is unloading some of its land inventory — free of charge — to developers. Reaves said experienced and licensed contractors can apply online to participate in the “Rehab One, Get Two Free” initiative.
Calling it his “brainchild” that came to him in the middle of the night, Reaves said the “Rehab One, Get Two Free” initiative is the type of out-of-the-box thinking Gary needs to put its mass inventory of properties back on the tax rolls.
The redevelopment department has amassed about 7,000 land parcels over the years, many of which remain small residential lots scattered all across the city that cannot easily be assembled in mass acreage for resale to commercial or industrial development.
Reaves said any contractor who enters the program must be licensed to work in the city, comply with all building and zoning codes, and complete the rehab or new construction within nine months of closing.
Once bidders are awarded a single buildable parcel by the redevelopment commission, the respondent — after completing the first project — will be eligible to choose two additional buildable lots.
Reaves said 23 groups have expressed interest in the program, which was first advertised in December.
While the deadline for the formal RFP has expired, people still can inquire within the department for information on available properties, Reaves said.
The Jerome Prince administration also hopes more business owners take advantage of a highly underused facade rebate program to improve the city’s image.
To date, only “one or two people” have successfully applied and completed the requirements for a rebate through the city’s facade program, Reaves said.
“Which is sad. It’s publicized. There’s a form on our website to fill out. It’s not hard to do, it’s not a secret. It’s all out there but no one applies,” Reaves said.
The program has about $250,000 in available funds, he said.
Reaves said they hope to ramp up the facade program once they are granted permission by the council to sell off its inventory of property previously owned by the Gary Urban Enterprise Association. Any proceeds of those sales will be put into an account strictly for the facade program, Reaves said.
Applicants who successful make improvements to their building or storefront will be awarded a reimbursement of up to 50% of construction not to exceed $35,000. Those only using Gary-based contractors will eligible for an additional $10,000 toward up to 50% of total construction costs not to exceed $45,000.
Construction must begin within 90 days of approval, or the award will be forfeited.
According to the city, the Facade Improvement Rebate Program “is designed to support local businesses and promote the continued maintenance of commercial properties.”
“Matching reimbursement grants will be awarded to property owners or commercial tenants in recognition of the positive impact that individual building improvements can have on the overall appearance, quality and enjoyment of Gary business districts,” the city’s website states.
Improvements eligible for reimbursement are limited to painting, signs, exterior lighting, window and door improvements, exterior landscaping, outdoor furniture, building material and refurbishment and ADA-compliant ramps, door widening and sidewalk improvements.
Interior work, routine maintenance, architectural and design, permit fees, structural or roofing improvements, and any work done by non-licensed contractors will not be eligible for the rebate.
Eligible buildings must be within a half-mile of the downtown Gary Metro Center station, South Shore stations in Miller or on Clark Road, or the Gary Public Transportation bus route.
If a building tenant initiates a grant application, the lessor must be listed as the primary applicant. All applicants must be current on taxes, and any applicant that is an LLC or corporate entity must fully disclose all principals and agents, according to the city.
For more information on these programs, visit gary.gov/redevelopment/city-properties/.