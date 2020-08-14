You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remains identified of Indiana Marine killed in WWII battle
urgent

Remains identified of Indiana Marine killed in WWII battle

{{featured_button_text}}
Arlington Memorial Day

Wearing a face mask, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment also known as The Old Guard, walks among headstones during "Flags-In" at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 21 to honor the Nation's fallen military heroes.

 Carolyn Kaster, file, AP

ALBANY, Ind. — A Marine from central Indiana whose remains were identified nearly 77 years after he died on a Pacific island during a World War II battle will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that it had identified Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Charles D. Miller's remains May 19 using dental and anthropological evidence, DNA and other evidence.

Miller, who was from the town of Albany, was 19 when he was killed in action in November 1943 on the third day of a battle for the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, The Star Press reported.

Highland WWII vet recalls escaping German capture in the middle of the night

Over several days of fighting amid stiff Japanese resistance at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded.

In 2009, History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit group, discovered a burial site on Betio Island. where Miller's remains and others were unearthed. His remains were recently identified with the help of DNA from his niece, Suzanne Omtvedt.

WWII plane open for tours and rides in LaPorte

Omvedt, who was born after Miller’s death, recalled that her family sometimes talked about what an avid athlete he had been before the war. She said she's grateful her late uncle will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I felt in my heart that he needed to be in Arlington. It is such an honor to be there,” said Omvedt, whose father, Charles Wilson, served in the Air Force and was also buried in Arlington.

A rosette indicating that Miller has been accounted for will be placed next his name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Gallery: Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists make flip-flops out of algae

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts