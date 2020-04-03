REMC's Operation Round Up Trust donates $20,000 to food pantries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WANATAH — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships that it is causing for families, children, and seniors, Kankakee Valley REMC’s Operation Round Up Trust organization recently made donations to area food pantries totaling $20,000.

The donation to each pantry will the pantries to continue the fight against hunger in their community.

With schools closed and lives disrupted due to the loss of jobs, food pantries are seeing a spike in demand by area residents in need. During this critical time, local food pantries are the lifeline for so many families when it comes to having ample food.

“Food pantries have been applying to the Operation Round Up Trust organization for grants for many years. With COVID-19, the board of directors recognized the effect that this pandemic would have on families and made the decision to provide emergency funding,” said Amanda Steeb, director of marketing & communications for Kankakee Valley REMC.

The food pantries selected for emergency funding were organizations that had previously applied and received grants in the past from Operation Round Up Trust. Each food pantry received $2,000 to be used to purchase food to restock their pantry shelves.