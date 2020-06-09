Remnants of tropical storm Cristobal sweeping through Region

The remainder of tropical storm Cristobal is bringing an elevated tornado risk, high winds and thunderstorms to the Region.
Cristobal's remnants are moving across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties Tuesday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Isolated thunderstorms pose a brief tornado or damaging wind threat, meteorologists predict. Among rain showers, brief periods of torrential downpour is likely as the storm continues into Tuesday night.
Wind gusts of up to 45 mph will also create high waves on Lake Michigan, causing dangerous swimming conditions. Unsecured objects and tree limbs could also fall. The NWS wind advisory is set to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The storm system is large, stretching across much of the Midwest, according to Doppler data. Days ago, Cristobal battered the Gulf Coast, causing major damage to communities in Florida and Louisiana and creating major flooding in Mississippi.
