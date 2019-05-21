VALPARAISO – Renovation of the old Porter County jail is set to begin this week after the county commissioners approved contracts for the work Tuesday morning.
More than $4.5 million worth of contracts were signed off by the commissioners to redo the interior of the building on 157 S. Franklin St.
“The interior is basically gutted right now,” Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, told The Times. “We just have to get it ready and fix the roof.”
The building is set to become home to a number of county offices related to the courts, including the county prosecutor and adult probation. The top floor will become a state-of-the-art 911 dispatch center.
Good said the goal was to better centralize county services and also make space in the courthouse.
Work is expected to start Thursday and is currently scheduled to finish in March 2020. Good said that offices moving into the building would start their transition over shortly after, no later than May.
“This is a project we've been workings on for quite some time,” said Good. “This is the last part of our capital plan, so we're very anxious to get this going.”
The commissioners also provided an update on the renovations at the courthouse in downtown Valparaiso, which Good said was almost finished.
The nearly $2.7 million face-lift included some outdoor repairs to the facade and windows, as well as a number of interior upgrades.
Good said that all that is left is to replace the old historic windows in the next five weeks and some landscaping around the building, which has been delayed due to rain.