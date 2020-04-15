Reopening economy is worth risking more COVID-19 deaths, Hoosier congressman says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, was quoted on an Indiana radio station this week saying he believes getting Americans back to work is worth it, even if more people die from the novel coronavirus.

"We are going to have to look Americans in the eye say ‘We are making the best decisions for the most Americans possible’ and the answer to that is, unequivocally, get Americans back to work," Hollingsworth was quoted as saying to the radio station WIBC-FM.

Hollingsworth's comments came on the same day that the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump and others in his administration are weighing how quickly businesses can reopen and Americans can get back to work weeks after the fast-spreading coronavirus essentially halted the U.S. economy, the AP said.

Trump has floated the possibility of reopening some areas by May 1 and said he could announce recommendations as soon as this week, the AP said.