Reopening economy is worth risking more COVID-19 deaths, Hoosier congressman says
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, was quoted on an Indiana radio station this week saying he believes getting Americans back to work is worth it, even if more people die from the novel coronavirus.

"We are going to have to look Americans in the eye say ‘We are making the best decisions for the most Americans possible’ and the answer to that is, unequivocally, get Americans back to work," Hollingsworth was quoted as saying to the radio station WIBC-FM.

Hollingsworth's comments came on the same day that the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, according to the Associated Press. 

President Donald Trump and others in his administration are weighing how quickly businesses can reopen and Americans can get back to work weeks after the fast-spreading coronavirus essentially halted the U.S. economy, the AP said. 

Trump has floated the possibility of reopening some areas by May 1 and said he could announce recommendations as soon as this week, the AP said. 

When the radio interviewer asked Hollingsworth to respond to criticisms that he's anti-science and is "going to get people killed" if states' stay-at-home orders are lifted, Hollingsworth doubled down. 

“Here’s what I say. There is no zero-harm choice here. Both of these decisions will lead to harm for individuals, whether that’s dramatic economic harm or that’s the loss of life,” he said.

"It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say ‘It is the lesser of these two evils,’" he added. "And it is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these evils and we intend to move forward with that direction."

He said he's heard heartbreaking stories of the economic losses across the U.S. 

He said although the U.S. remains challenged by the coronavirus outbreak, he said he believes the economic problem is growing and will be much, much larger than the public health risks faced today "due to poor decisions  made and the panic that’s set in."

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

