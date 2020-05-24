Repay asks voters to let him finish the job of Lake Commissioner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Lake County Commissioner Michael C. Repay said the recent pandemic, which has shut down county government, reminds him of what he has yet to accomplish.

Repay is running for reelection to the 3rd District seat on the powerful three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners.

He is opposed by three East Chicago Democrats: Jesus Luis Ortiz, Lourdes Munoz-Hicks and Liliana Cruz. They couldn’t be reached for comment.

Repay said, “I think I’m most qualified and best prepared and that the work I’ve done has shown that much. But, there is still work to do."

He said the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced him and his fellow commissioners to shut down the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point as well as the satellite county courthouses in East Chicago, Gary and Hammond, have made him think about how the public can access government services when the doors are closed.

“A lot of things have changed in the last couple of months. Some of these things we have been working to prepare for, like digitizing more documents and e-signatures.

“We are working to get better at what we are doing already,” he said.