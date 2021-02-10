Report of suspected robbery leads cops on chase from Gary to East Chicago, police say

GARY — An East Chicago man was apprehended late Tuesday after a Lyft driver told police they were worried he was trying to commit a robbery, eventually leading to a high-speed pursuit that went into Hammond and East Chicago, officials said.

The 30-year-old suspect led police to an alleyway near his home, where he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before he was taken into custody, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

A pursuit began sometime after 9 p.m., the approximate time Gary police were dispatched to the 4300 block of West 24th Avenue to speak with a Lyft driver who called to report a white Dodge Charger that was circling her vehicle, Westerfield said.

The Lyft driver requested police because she was concerned about being robbed, Westerfield said.

By the time officers arrived, the Lyft driver told police the Charger had left the area and that she was going to meet officers at a different location.

About that time, a Gary patrol officer was traveling south on Burr Street when he noticed the same car speed west on West 15th Avenue and went into eastbound lanes while running a red light, Westerfield said.