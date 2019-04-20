Faculty and students say a report's numbers that suggested some programs' elimination don't add up.
The Strategic Resource Allocation report is a part of “Imagine PNW,” a comprehensive initiative charting the university’s future, Douglas Clark, director of strategic marketing and communications, said. The report was sent to students via email on April 12.
David Nalbone, Ph.D., professor of psychology, said an originally scheduled two-hour meeting Friday about the report at the Westville campus stretched to nearly four hours because of the concerns discussed by the estimated 100 staff and students attending.
The ranking put various programs in quintiles one to five, with the fifth quintile meaning the program is recommended for elimination.
“Some students have used the word 'theft' to describe how the report downgraded the social sciences and the humanities,” Colette Morrow, Ph.D., associate professor of English, said.
To the surprise of Nicky Jackson, Ph.D., coordinator & associate professor of criminal justice, the criminal justice program was put into quintile five. She said with 110 students enrolled, the program has more students than any other program in behavioral sciences.
"Our students are fearful their programs will be taken away from them," Jackson said. "I want to assure them that criminal justice is not going anywhere."
Jackson said she has been contacted by many people who are concerned about the future of the program, but she is confident that it will endure.
"The Dean and Chancellor are very supportive of the criminal justice program and have been supportive of my students and curriculum, so I don’t believe they would take the program away," Jackson said.
Faculty members said they are scratching their heads over the reasoning of how the programs were ranked.
“The bigger issue is the process in general in which the report was conducted,” Nalbone said. “When the committee members were asked to sort everything in five quintiles. If 80 percent of them couldn't agree, then it was put in the lowest quintiles.”
Nalbone said programs like sociology, which have a low cost and sizable enrollment, being categorized in quintile five was “confounding.”
“That would be like if I didn't know whether to give a student an 'A' or a 'B,' and I gave them an 'F.' It's laughable,” Nalbone said.
Morrow said she was concerned with the lack of transparency in the process.
However, university representatives contend that the process was inclusive. The committee that put the report together was comprised of 15 PNW faculty members, including six members of the PNW Faculty Senate, Clark said.
“Nearly every person who works at PNW participated in some way to the gathering of extensive data and information for analysis by the Academic Programs Task Force and the Support Functions Task Force,” Clark said. “All students, faculty and staff members were provided access to the full reports and data supporting the reports.”
Nalbone said in his view, the report has been “public relations disaster.” Faculty members such as Jackson are quick to reassure students to keep enrolling in PNW.
"I need to let the community know that it's here, it's staying and I encourage students to come here to study criminal justice," Jackson said.
At the meeting, faculty and staff banded together in the midst of the concerns and questions that floated in the air.
“I was heartened by the faculty collectively banding together to express their concerns and I was impressed by the level of collaboration of faculty to ask questions and get clarifications,” Morrow said.
Clark said no concrete decisions have been made as to what to do with the report.
“It is important to stress that no decisions have been made at this time about the future of any academic program or support function,” Clark said. “The recommendations of the task forces are just one component of a far-reaching process. We are presently in the next stage in the SRA phase, where members of the PNW community are encouraged to discuss the reports and offer constructive responses to PNW’s Senior Leadership Team. The SRA process then shifts to the Senior Leadership Team. Their analysis will take place over the summer and an announcement of steps forward will be made in mid-August at the start of the fall semester.”
Clark said the second phase of Imagine PNW has just begun.
“The second phase of Imagine PNW has just started, which is an inclusive process as well, to develop a strategic plan for the next five years,” Clark said.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
