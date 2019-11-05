DYER — For the first time in recent history, a Republican candidate won Dyer's Ward 1 council seat.
Republican Bob Starkey claimed an apparent victory over current councilman Democrat Joe Cinko in the Ward 1 race. Starkey said he is the first Republican to win a Ward 1 seat, however, he said the race wasn't about "red vs. blue."
"We put a lot of hard work into the campaign, and I want to reiterate, this was not a Bob vs. Joe or Republican vs. Democrat race," Starkey said. "This was just us going out into the community and finding out what people are interested in developing here and then developing a plan for those things."
Starkey garnered a political background while working for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor. Starkey said he has a lot of respect for Cinko and all of the time he has put into serving the community.
Cinko served the Dyer Police Department for more than 18 years before he was elected as a councilman. Cinko is currently serving his third term, which will be finished at the end of the year.
In Ward 3, current Republican Councilman Alan Brooks gained a significant lead over Democrat Connee Trepton.
“I'm very happy, we have worked very hard,” Brooks said. “We put out about 5,000 pieces of mail and talked to Democrats, Republicans and swing voters during the course of the campaign. It's been a real team effort.”
Both candidates have served on the Dyer Town Council. Brooks was appointed in December 2018 by a caucus due to a seat vacancy. Trepton has served on the Dyer Town Council from 2008 to 2015.