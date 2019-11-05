{{featured_button_text}}

DYER — A race between a former councilwoman and current clerk's office employee was won by a close margin. 

Republican Debbie Astor claimed the clerk-treasurer's position over Democratic challenger Barb Bonner.    

"I just feel blessed the town has put their trust in me in taking care of the financial responsibilities and taxes for the town," Astor said. "As the clerk-treasurer, I will help the town council get more done in the way of community improvements and infrastructure." 

Astor said she has been told she is the first Republican to win election to the position. 

Both candidates have served Dyer for decades in various roles and brought years of experience to the race.  

Astor previously served on the Dyer Town Council for 12 years and had endorsements from Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and the Dyer Fraternal Order of the Police. 

Bonner gathered more than 20 years of experience in the Dyer Clerk's Office as a deputy clerk. 

In January, longtime Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Hawrot announced she would retire when her current term of office ends January 2020. 

Hawrot, 70, is currently completing her third four-year term as the town's clerk-treasurer.

