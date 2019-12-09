{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — The possibility of a new subdivision on 109th Avenue is on hold until the January Plan Commission meeting. 

Lennar Homes of Indiana is seeking to build a 213-lot subdivision, Brookside, on the former Fricke farm. It features 76 duplexes and 175 single-family homes. 

Jim Wieser, an attorney representing Lennar, asked the Plan Commission to defer until its next meeting so the developer can present to a full commission. Members Dan Rohaley and John Marshall were absent. 

The next meeting is Jan. 13, 2020. 

Lennar has presented the plan to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Crown Point City Council, both of which unanimously OK'd the development. 

“This plan has come 100 years forward, (it's) much safer, much more effective. I like the multi-family duplex as a buffer between the gas station and single-family residential,” said BZA President Rohaley.

The duplexes will range from $240,000 to $270,000, said Chris Gillen, division president at Lennar Homes.

Scott Evorik, who sits on the plan commission and is an at-large councilman, said he would like to see improvements made to 109th Avenue prior to the development breaking ground. 

“I don’t have a problem with it going in,” Evorik previously said. "I just always said on the plan commission ... I'm not going to say yes to anything until its (109th Avenue) done. The whole reason why we denied it was safety, and I got to stick with it."

A similar plan was presented to the Plan Commission in 2018, but was denied due to safety concerns. Then, the subdivision had 108 duplex homes, as well as single-family homes. 

Previously, the subdivision included an entrance on 109th and didn't include improvement plans for the well-traveled road. At the time, Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said traffic along 109th Avenue was “impossible."

In turn, the commission denied the proposal, citing public safety as its main concern.

Wieser said Lennar believe the plan has been improved since it was presented to the commission more than a year ago. 

The new plan follows the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement Project, which includes a roundabout at Mississippi. Lennar said it will complete improvements to Mississippi from the southern boundary of Brookside to the edge of Citgo on the southwest corner. 

Wieser added Lennar is committed to seeing the improvements through, no matter the cost. 

Also Monday, the commission approved a recommendation to the city council for the final planned unit development of Walkerton Park subdivision. The subdivision has 144 townhomes and 26 duplexes. 

