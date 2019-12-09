CROWN POINT — The possibility of a new subdivision on 109th Avenue is on hold until the January Plan Commission meeting.
Lennar Homes of Indiana is seeking to build a 213-lot subdivision, Brookside, on the former Fricke farm. It features 76 duplexes and 175 single-family homes.
Jim Wieser, an attorney representing Lennar, asked the Plan Commission to defer until its next meeting so the developer can present to a full commission. Members Dan Rohaley and John Marshall were absent.
The next meeting is Jan. 13, 2020.
Lennar has presented the plan to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Crown Point City Council, both of which unanimously OK'd the development.
“This plan has come 100 years forward, (it's) much safer, much more effective. I like the multi-family duplex as a buffer between the gas station and single-family residential,” said BZA President Rohaley.
The duplexes will range from $240,000 to $270,000, said Chris Gillen, division president at Lennar Homes.
Scott Evorik, who sits on the plan commission and is an at-large councilman, said he would like to see improvements made to 109th Avenue prior to the development breaking ground.
“I don’t have a problem with it going in,” Evorik previously said. "I just always said on the plan commission ... I'm not going to say yes to anything until its (109th Avenue) done. The whole reason why we denied it was safety, and I got to stick with it."
A similar plan was presented to the Plan Commission in 2018, but was denied due to safety concerns. Then, the subdivision had 108 duplex homes, as well as single-family homes.
Previously, the subdivision included an entrance on 109th and didn't include improvement plans for the well-traveled road. At the time, Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said traffic along 109th Avenue was “impossible."
In turn, the commission denied the proposal, citing public safety as its main concern.
Wieser said Lennar believe the plan has been improved since it was presented to the commission more than a year ago.
The new plan follows the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement Project, which includes a roundabout at Mississippi. Lennar said it will complete improvements to Mississippi from the southern boundary of Brookside to the edge of Citgo on the southwest corner.
Wieser added Lennar is committed to seeing the improvements through, no matter the cost.
Also Monday, the commission approved a recommendation to the city council for the final planned unit development of
Walkerton Park subdivision. The subdivision has 144 townhomes and 26 duplexes.
Clarence Darnell Blanchard
Age: 43 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1912278 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Darien Nichole Arrendondo
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912288 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
John Jerome Stokes
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1912267 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: DOCR
Joshua Wade Hampton
Age: 29 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912271 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Juan Edgardo Lorenzo
Age: 28 Residence: New Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912293 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery previous conviction/presence of a child, Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Kyum Sajad Gillis
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912291 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Assisting a criminal - public administration Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Larry Darnell Doss
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912270 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Sex offender registration violation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Marsean Dangelo Roberts
Age: 23 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912296 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Melanie Suzann McNeish
Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912290 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Nicholas David Davenport
Age: 25 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912292 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Paul Clarence Sparrow III
Age: 30 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912274 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Roland Chavez
Age: 44 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1912269 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: ICUS
Samantha Gail Shaffer
Age: 48 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912282 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Akinyinka Babatunde Laleye
Age: 36 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912221 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement, OWI Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Age: 42 Residence: Resisting law enforcement Booking Number(s): 1912222 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Demetri Jamison Russell
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Maurice Lamont Collins
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912223 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Todd Paul
Age: 26 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912229 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine/narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Mitchell James Umlauf
Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912237 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Sean Christopher Crouch Jr.
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912227 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Public administration - escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Todd Ryan Polgar
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912239 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Tyjuana Asia Goins
Age: 44 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Brian Scott Connor
Age: 45 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Deann Renee Smith
Age: 33 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 1912246 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Fernando Lozano
Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jesus Arce Jr.
Age: 63 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Leonard Francis Goetz
Age: 20 Residence: Morocco, IN Booking Number(s): 1912264 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Linard Jerry Reese
Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912244 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Riverboat gambling Class: Felony Entry Code: NEW
Marcel DeWayne Young
Age: 40 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912251 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Raul Barajas
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912243 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endanger a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Adam Mancilla Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912323 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Antonio Terrell Lyons
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912321 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic violator Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Bryan Scott Hall Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912310 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cynthia Dwan Evans
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912314 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Damian Demon Amos
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912335 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Desmon Sonny McQuay
Age: 28 Residence: Dayton, Ohio Booking Number(s): 1912325 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Eliezer Alvarez
Age: 37 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912331 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Iyces Angelique Reeves
Age: 20 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912329 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
James Larry Matthews III
Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912327 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Jimmy Jamal Hagan Jr.
Age: 23 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912305 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Joseph Daniel Anderson
Age: 32 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1912333 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Joseph Phillip Duncan
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912315 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Kantrelle Hawkins
Age: 23 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912313 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Keith Edward Dworak
Age: 38 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1912303 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Keshawn Rayshaud Lilly
Age: 19 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912324 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Nicholas Lee Williams
Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912389 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Scott B. Ponce
Age: 45 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912304 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Impersonating a public servant Class: Felony Entry Code: WAR
Thomas Edward Rademacher
Age: 59 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912334 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
