Resentencing reset for man convicted in Hammond officer's 1980 killing

CROWN POINT — A resentencing hearing was reset for Friday for a man convicted in 2018 of killing a Hammond police officer nearly 40 years ago.
James Hill, 57, of Gary, appeared Wednesday, but needed to sign a waiver consenting to his hearing being conducted via teleconference, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
Vasquez reset the sentencing hearing for 12:30 p.m. Friday. A livestream can be found at public.courts.in.gov/incs#.
The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Hill's 2018 conviction for murder in perpetration of robbery but remanded the case back to Vasquez to address a sentencing error.
Vasquez sentenced Hill in October 2018 to 47 years in prison for his role in the homicide of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence J. Pucalik, 33, on Nov. 14, 1980, inside the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
In sentencing Hill, Vasquez outlined two aggravating factors: Hill's character at the time was dishonest and manipulative, and any lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.
The Court of Appeals concluded those aggravating factors ran afoul of case law at the time and remanded the case for resentencing.
Testimony at Hill's trial showed he was the getaway driver for Larry Mayes and Pierre Catlett, who allegedly shot Pucalik during an attempted robbery at the hotel.
All three men were charged in 2012 after the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force reopened the investigation into Pucalik's homicide. Charges against Hill were dismissed in 2014, but prosecutors refiled them in 2016. Hill was convicted after a trial in August 2018.
Mayes was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in the officer's shooting in March 2014.
Catlett, 65, was returned to Lake County in November 2018 after completing a prison sentence in Illinois. He has a pretrial conference set for July 15, and his trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 28.
