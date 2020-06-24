Resentencing reset for man convicted in Hammond officer's 1980 killing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A resentencing hearing was reset for Friday for a man convicted in 2018 of killing a Hammond police officer nearly 40 years ago.

James Hill, 57, of Gary, appeared Wednesday, but needed to sign a waiver consenting to his hearing being conducted via teleconference, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

Vasquez reset the sentencing hearing for 12:30 p.m. Friday. A livestream can be found at public.courts.in.gov/incs#.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Hill's 2018 conviction for murder in perpetration of robbery but remanded the case back to Vasquez to address a sentencing error.

Vasquez sentenced Hill in October 2018 to 47 years in prison for his role in the homicide of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence J. Pucalik, 33, on Nov. 14, 1980, inside the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.

In sentencing Hill, Vasquez outlined two aggravating factors: Hill's character at the time was dishonest and manipulative, and any lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.