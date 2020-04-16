Resident reports hooded man trying to open front door; Winfield police patrol area

WINFIELD — Police patrolled Doubletree Lake Estates in Winfield after a resident said her family woke up to suspicious activity early Thursday.
A resident living on Doubletree Drive South in Doubletree Lake Estates in Winfield reported that her family was woken up by a hooded man trying to open the home’s front door around 4 a.m. Thursday. The resident said when her mother and brother went to the door, the man left. The family alerted authorities and Winfield police patrolled the area.
Another resident said around 3 a.m. she was home with her children and saw light flashing through her home’s windows and believes she heard the sound of a door being moved, however, she did not see a person and no one entered her home.
Winfield police responded to the area and patrolled the neighborhood but did not see anyone walking around in the area, said Winfield Marshal Dan Ball. There were no reports of theft or vandalism from the incident and no other calls were received about the suspicious person.
Ball said police are always open to viewing home security footage if evidence was captured or if the video will give leads on an investigation.
Those with information on a suspicious incident are asked to contact the Winfield Police Department at 219-779-9326. If residents see suspicious activity in progress or have reports of new suspicious activity, they should call 911, Ball said.
Ashleigh Faith Day
Christian Dale Hepburn
Erin Nicole Sowa
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Frank Richard Messer
Calvin Wayne Howard Jr.
David Wyne Brightwell Jr.
Demario Tyvando Young Sr.
Justin West
Deja Ta Tyanan Johnson
Dyrane Standford
Makell Anthony Gaston
Zolule David Allison Jr.
Antonio Deshawn Lee Walton-Rogers
Brittany Antionette Kemp
Jasmine Hernandez
Lamonte Andre Crittenden
Reese Anthony Gilbert
Rodney Lee Williams
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!