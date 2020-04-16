You are the owner of this article.
Resident reports hooded man trying to open front door; Winfield police patrol area
Resident reports hooded man trying to open front door; Winfield police patrol area

doubletree lake estates STOCK

Winfield's Doubletree Lake Estates

 Rob Earnshaw,file, The Times

WINFIELD — Police patrolled Doubletree Lake Estates in Winfield after a resident said her family woke up to suspicious activity early Thursday. 

A resident living on Doubletree Drive South in Doubletree Lake Estates in Winfield reported that her family was woken up by a hooded man trying to open the home’s front door around 4 a.m. Thursday. The resident said when her mother and brother went to the door, the man left. The family alerted authorities and Winfield police patrolled the area.

Another resident said around 3 a.m. she was home with her children and saw light flashing through her home’s windows and believes she heard the sound of a door being moved, however, she did not see a person and no one entered her home.

Winfield police responded to the area and patrolled the neighborhood but did not see anyone walking around in the area, said Winfield Marshal Dan Ball. There were no reports of theft or vandalism from the incident and no other calls were received about the suspicious person.

Ball said police are always open to viewing home security footage if evidence was captured or if the video will give leads on an investigation.

Those with information on a suspicious incident are asked to contact the Winfield Police Department at 219-779-9326. If residents see suspicious activity in progress or have reports of new suspicious activity, they should call 911, Ball said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

