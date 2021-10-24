Residential projects get nod in Merrillville

The project initially received town approval in 2018, but it has since expired after financing and the pandemic caused delays.

Developer Milton Petersen told the commission he now has the financing in place and is ready to proceed with the project off Taft Street and south of 73rd Avenue.

“I guess better late than never,” Petersen said.

Five new buildings are planned for the site. Each of the new facilities will have four levels. There will be 26 units in each of the buildings.

Petersen said the ground level of each new building will primarily be used for parking space for residents.

The commission also granted preliminary PUD approval for the Liberty Estates project, which will feature single-family homes, ranch-style residences, triplex homes, hundreds of apartment units and other residential products. Plans also call for commercial lots.

“As far as the subdivision goes, it’s a winner,” commission member Brian Dering said of the development Luxor Homes is planning for 200 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the project will be done in phases. Single-family home construction will be done in the initial phase.