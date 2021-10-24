Residential projects get nod in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — New apartments, condominiums and single-family homes are planned for Merrillville.
The Plan Commission recently advanced three separate projects that would bring the different residences to the town.
Edward Rose Properties received preliminary planned unit development (PUD) approval to create a 270-unit complex at 9047 Connecticut St.
Attorney Greg Bouwer said 12 apartment buildings will be constructed. The development is expected to feature modern architecture, a clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor lounge, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and a dog park.
Drainage has been a topic each time the project has been discussed. Residents in the nearby Broadfield community have asked for assurances the project won’t create flooding issues in their neighborhood.
Project officials have said a drainage pond serving the site of the apartment complex will be expanded.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said drainage experts have reviewed the stormwater management plan for the site and concur with it.
The apartments also require final PUD approval before construction could start.
In addition to that project, the commission reapproved the second phase of the Brookstone Estates Condominiums.
The project initially received town approval in 2018, but it has since expired after financing and the pandemic caused delays.
Developer Milton Petersen told the commission he now has the financing in place and is ready to proceed with the project off Taft Street and south of 73rd Avenue.
“I guess better late than never,” Petersen said.
Five new buildings are planned for the site. Each of the new facilities will have four levels. There will be 26 units in each of the buildings.
Petersen said the ground level of each new building will primarily be used for parking space for residents.
The commission also granted preliminary PUD approval for the Liberty Estates project, which will feature single-family homes, ranch-style residences, triplex homes, hundreds of apartment units and other residential products. Plans also call for commercial lots.
“As far as the subdivision goes, it’s a winner,” commission member Brian Dering said of the development Luxor Homes is planning for 200 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street.
Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the project will be done in phases. Single-family home construction will be done in the initial phase.
Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes, has indicated he wants to begin work “as soon as you guys will let me,” and he could soon file for final PUD approval.
Dering said there’s a dangerous curve on Whitcomb Street, and he would like to see it addressed as the PUD approval process continues.
Town engineering staff said they are reviewing a traffic study and will work with project representatives on a possible solution.